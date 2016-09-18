Eight people involved in crash near Malton

A road remains closed after a serious crash involving eight people closed a section of road just outside Malton.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue said engines from Malton, Pickering, Kirkby Moorside and Huntington were all called to the A169 this afternoon.
A spokesman said crews were dealing with a "serious road traffic accident", which took place at around 2pm.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police added: "We are just waiting for recovery now, so it shouldn't be too long until the road is open again.
"Eight people were involved and a number were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries."
Police and fire crews remain at the scene.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.