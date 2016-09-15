Howard Croft column: We need to preserve our iconic red telephone boxes

Most British residents and many overseas visitors are familiar with the iconic red telephone boxes that have been an instantly recognisable item of street furniture since the 1920s. Not all are red, however: in Hull, where they have their own telephone system once owned by the council but privatised in the nineties, they are cream and there are several black ones in central London.

Designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, an architect of great distinction, they were introduced country-wide after dissatisfaction with the GPO’s concrete version, and an attempt by the Birmingham Civic Society to introduce an alternative rival, also in concrete was roundly and rightly rejected. In the words of the Architects’ Journal, “no one with any knowledge of design could feel anything but indignation with the pattern that seems to satisfy the official mind”.

What I did not know until recently is that these red boxes are “listed buildings” and as such enjoy the protection of local authority planners. With the decline in the use of coin operated telephone boxes and the rise of mobile phones many have been uprooted and sold off to individuals hungry for a bit of heritage, who put them to private uses such as shower cubicles, garden storage units and cocktail cabinets.

In recent years many of those that remain have been decommissioned and re-purposed for various community services and maintained usually by local volunteers. Some, with keypad security, house defibrillators and one I saw recently housed a cash machine, another a tourist information terminal. I gather that in some cases they are re-purposed as libraries, but it is hard to imagine how that works. Perhaps there is a payment point – a hub we now say – where you can pay fines for overdue books. Just drop your coins, press button A and there you are.

There are, I suppose, about half a dozen of these national treasures in Norton and Malton (plus the modern one in Norton that features the “prancing pervert in tights logo so beloved of BT). It is hard to believe that they make commercial sense and BT must be fed up with them. I doubt if our planners will be as easy-going as elsewhere and they may well have a battle on their hands. If they lose, the kiosks will degenerate into places where drugs are injected and drunks unrinate.

Local planners do vary. You may recall that there was a mural of a bicycle on the gable end of a building in Castlegate. Our planners soon put a stop to that. Admittedly, the mural had little in the way of artistic merit – primitive art, perhaps – but it did raise a smile when you were stuck in traffic as you approached Butcher Corner and enlivened an otherwise drab prospect.

A different view is taken by the planners in Builth Wells and Cheltenham, both towns rich in listed buildings, where wall art abounds and are regarded as a tourist attraction. You may have read that a Banksie mural was recently destroyed in Cheltenham, much to the consternation of the council and enquiries are on-going.

In Philadelphia, when once I lived, there are an estimated 5,000 murals, a feature of national importance, and many of them are of a high standard – not that I am any judge, of course. Philadelphia is in no great need of assets to bring the punters in – the Liberty Bell, America’s first stock exchange, first mint and numerous sites and buildings associated with Independence – but amateur art is popular locally, and delights visitors. Not in Malton however, where a painting of a Rudge Gents provoked only indignation and censoriousness in the palace of the mighty (Ryedale House).

On the subject of Ryedale House, I was surprised that the call for an investigation into an alleged bullying culture in the council’s workforce was rejected by an open vote in the council chamber. Workplace bullying is far from uncommon and the rumours that it is present among council staff have a cumulative force. A number of people have approached me about it in the touching belief that my puny pen could help.

The only way to clear the air is for there to be an independent investigation, and that should be an executive decision, not a majority vote in a blue collar version of a pit-head show of hands. If there were suspicions of wrong-doing in a company, it would not be put to a vote of shareholders; lawyers or police officers would be called in. My disappointment is in part because I had fancied myself in the role of Witchfinder General and would certainly have applied. This problem will not go away just because a council vote says there is no problem.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Howard Croft column: We need to preserve our iconic red telephone boxes Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...