Ampleforth Abbey’s apple harvest begins

The apple harvest has begun at the Ampleforth Abbey’s orchard.

The 2,000 trees in the orchard comprise of more than 40 varieties of apple, with some ready at different times of the year, meaning the yield spans over several months.

Ampleforth Abbey Orchard is the largest commercial orchard in the North of England and the apples are still picked by hand.

The apples are used to produce the multi award-winning Ampleforth Abbey Cider which is pressed, fermented and bottled in the on-site Cider Mill.

The apples are also used to produce Ampleforth Apple Liqueur and a delicious pressed Apple Juice.

The harvest begins with the early ripening varieties Beauty of Bath and Discovery and will end in December with Belle de Boskoop.

Tim Saxby, Orchard Manager said: “We started picking on Monday and we have already pressed some of the apples for juice.

“We will be bottling later this the week, then the juice will be available for sale in the Abbey Shop.

“You can’t get much fresher or more locally sourced. For us it’s a case of ‘food metres’ rather than food miles.”