DJs in mix at The Yard to raise dog rescue cash

The Yard in Malton, usually famous for its ‘Acoustic Festival’, is supporting a different kind of music this forthcoming August Bank Holiday.

DJs – The Sessions Weekender, will take place over the whole weekend and will support local charity Ryedale Dog Rescue.

Ryedale Dog Rescue was set up to rehome abandoned and unwanted animals in and around the Ryedale area.

The weekend starts with some local, up and coming DJs. It then continues with some more well-known DJs such as Layout, who has played at Cafe Mambo in Ibiza and Crafty Maverick.

Sam Cawood, aka Crafty Maverick, who helped organise the event said: “It’s been a great pleasure to organise such a fantastic bunch of DJs to play for such a great cause.

“The charity was voted to be the recipient of any funds raised over the weekend by The Yard Malton’s Facebook fans, by quite a large majority.”

Full list of DJs for August Bank Holiday Weekend is: Friday 26 - Ricky P, Thorpy, Ando; Saturday 27 - Thorpy, NYC, Kyle Rees. Sunday 28 - Shift, Layout, Crafty Maverick.

For further information about the event please visit www.theyardmalton.co.uk or contact Amy Milner, general manager, via email malton@workhardplayyard.co.uk or call 01653 696999.