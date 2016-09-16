Earlier start as school brings in new regime

Radical changes to the timetable at Malton School are providing students with more opportunities to further their education.

The school bell now rings slightly earlier at 8.40am, while the day is divided into four 75-minute lessons before finishing at 3.15pm.

The current hour-long lessons have been increased to “promote deeper investigatory and independent learning among students”.

The move also allows more time for constructive feedback and dialogue between students and teachers.

The popular homework club continues to run four nights a week, Monday to Thursday, until 5pm.

A key part of the timetable changes is an additional lesson on Thursdays when school will finish at 4.25pm. This focuses on the acquisition of wider skills where students can choose from a wide range of personal development activities.

These include anything from climbing, archaeology and aerobics to debating, gardening and charitable work, to name but a few. Eighty students have signed up for the Duke of Edinburgh award.

As well as offering students exciting personal interest opportunities these sessions will help build a strong personal portfolio to enhance future employability and higher education options.

Headteacher of Malton School, Rob Williams, said: “These changes have been brought in as a key platform of our drive to provide an outstanding, rounded educational experience for all of our young people.

“The addition of a strong personal development programme will complement and enhance the academic excellence already being achieved by students in the school.”