From wedding day, to charity triathlon

Walking down the aisle was the challenge that faced Vicky Williams six years ago – but the vet returned to Castle Howard for a different test.

Vicky, 35, from Crambe, wed her husband Ben at the stately home back in 2010 and participated in the Castle Howard Triathlon for the NSPCC, taking on the 400m swim, 23km cycle and 4km run in aid of the children’s charity.

Vicky said: “I have always been a supporter of the NSPCC as it is such a valuable organisation, but even more so since having my own children.

“After competing in a few Great North Runs, I wanted to take on a new challenge and chose the NSPCC Triathlon Series as it was very unique and provided such a memorable race experience.”

Money raised for the NSPCC could help to fund NSPCC services across the region including the charity’s Schools Service, which aims to reach every primary school in the UK and ensure that children recognise abuse, understand how to protect themselves, and where to go for help if they need it.

Jo Dale, local community fundraiser for the NSPCC, said: “We would like to congratulate Vicky on successfully completing the Castle Howard triathlon.

“Without the commitment and enthusiasm of people like Vicky, who participate in our fundraising events every year, we would not be able to reach as many children and young people as we do.

“We want to motivate thousands more people to join us. From marathons to skydives, bake sales to gala dinners, by taking part in a fundraising event for the NSPCC, you’ll be helping us to make sure every child has a childhood they deserve.”

