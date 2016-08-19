Italian job for TV star Jennifer

TV actress Jennifer Metcalfe has officially opened Flamingo Land’s latest restaurant.

Jennifer, who is known for her long-running role as Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks, enjoyed a day at the park with her partner Greg Lake (formerly of Geordie Shore).

As well as officially opening Fabrizio’s Italian Restaurant, she also introduced the start of the 1pm ‘Pirates of Zanzibar’ show – the resort’s most recent family attraction.

The restaurant takes its name from top Italian Chef Fabrizio Tomasi, famed for his involvement with Florios Pizzeria in Malton, just a few minutes’ drive from the park.

Fabrizio sources many ingredients from his homeland, Sardinia, and his pizzas are well known across the county due to his ‘secret’ recipe.

Gordon Gibb, CEO, said: “We are so proud of our new restaurant which brings a whole new dining experience to the park. It was a delight to have Jen spend the day with us and we warmly thank her for performing the official opening duties at Fabrizio’s.

“We had a fantastic guest list for the opening which included competition winners from our local radio stations and via our social media pages as well as Ryedale Special Families all of whom enjoyed lunch in the new restaurant and then enjoyed the rides and animals.

“It was great to welcome members of the local community alongside our celebrity guests with everyone enjoying the glorious weather.”

Flamingo Land, which has been part of the Yorkshire tourist scene for over 40 years, has significantly evolved in size and stature over the years, making it one of the most visited attractions in the country.