Lawson headlines last concert

The 2016 outdoor Party in the Park concerts at Flamingo Land Resort will draw to a close on Saturday 17 September when British Band Lawson will top the final line-up.

Lawson first shot to fame in 2012 and is perhaps best known for the song ‘Juliet’ with its catchy lyrics and tune.

From 6pm, the outdoor Riverside One stage will welcome 13-year-old Henry Gallagher from Britain’s Got Talent, Ian Duffety, Angels and Bandits and The Dan Carney Band before Lawson wow the crowds with their upbeat songs and personalities.

Sarah Mills director of marketing at Flamingo Land Resort Yorkshire said: “It’s been a great Party in the Park season with some amazing names taking to our stage.

“We are sure that Lawson, and our other supporting acts, will ensure we finish the outdoor concert season on a real high.”

Day visitors can stay after exploring the theme park and zoo.

The Farewell Show with Mia and Mylo takes place as usual before getting in the party mood to dance the night away.