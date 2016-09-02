Mapping out landscapes at arboretum

The interactive map enables visitors and researchers to plan a visit or study the collection remotely

A new interactive map of the Yorkshire Arboretum’s landscape and trees is believed to be the first of its kind in a botanic garden in the UK. Yorkshire Arboretum director Dr John Grimshaw said: “We’re very proud to be the first botanic garden in the UK to offer such a fascinating and detailed tool to the public and specialist researchers alike.”

The map is accessible at www.yorkshirearboretum.org/the-collection.

