Mencap charity ‘on the road’

A local charity is going ‘on the road’ from September.

Ryedale and District Mencap is going to be visiting Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Pickering several times over the next few months.

Activities organiser Ruth Hardy said: “We have been working within Malton for 40 years. Most of our members live in the Malton or Pickering area.

“There will be more people with learning disabilities who need our services within the whole Ryedale area. These are the people we need to reach.

“We are hoping to trial this over the next 12 to 18 months to see if we can then start a monthly activity session in each town.”

The sessions are:

Tuesday 6 September, 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Helmsley Methodist Church, Ashdale Road, Helmsley.

Tuesday 4 October, 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Kirkbymoorside Methodist Church, Kirkbymoorside.

Wednesday 3 November, 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Pickering Friends Meeting House, Castlegate, Pickering.

Each session will be a craft or baking based and will end with light refreshments. People attending should try to bring a carer or other responsible adult with them to help support them.

Ms Hardy added: “All our usual activities at Cauwood Day Centre will continue as normal. Monday Club resumes on Monday 5 September at 1.30pm with craft based activities and Thursday Wellbeing session will restart on Thursday 8 September at 10.30am with Zumba.”

If anyone has any queries please email Ruth Hardy at jobs4ruth@yahoo.co.uk or contact 01653 694866.