Nominate your community stars for awards

Nominations are now open for this year’s Pride of Malton and Norton Awards.

Malton and Norton Community Events have teamed up with the Malton and Pickering Mercury to organise the community awards which honour those local people and businesses - young and old - who help to make our community a better place to live and work.

Nominations are invited from a variety of sources, individuals, companies, voluntary and business - whatever the background there is an opportunity to recognise and reward the people and businesses of Malton and Norton.

The event, which will be attended by MP Kevin Hollinrake, will take place at The Old Lodge, Malton, on Saturday November 5.

Tickets are available from Mandy West on 07713 987006 or email mandy.west@jpress.co.uk

The categories are: Customer service; Teacher of the Year; Business Personality of the Year; Dedication to Sport; Volunteer of the Year; Bright Young Star; Local Hero; Established Business; Charity of the Year.

Nomination forms available from Mandy West or at Malton Relish, The Patisserie, The Topiary Tree in Malton and The Academy and Corks and Cans in Norton.

Organisers are still looking for a couple of businesses to sponsor a category along with local businesses who are already supporting the event, including: Axa Insurance, McClarron Insurance, Crombie Wilkinson, Malton Coachworks, Fitzwilliam Estate, Malton CIC and Boyes.

On the night a special “Charity of the Year” award will be presented with the winner being given a cash prize.

People are being encouraged to make nominations in the categories above as soon as possible, as the deadline is Friday September 30.