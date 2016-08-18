Opinion column with Howard Croft

There will no doubt be many benefits arising out of the departure of the UK from the EU, and many disadvantages too.

This is about one of the advantages of which I am aware.

Many years ago, in the eighties I suppose, I was involved in seeing a book into a new edition, English for Overseas Doctors by Joy Parkinson. It appears no longer to be in print, although second-hand copies are available online at several times the retail price.

It was written to help overseas doctors seeking registration to practise medicine in the UK to pass what was then called the PLAB test, now superseded by an EU requirement.

It is a fascinating book, with lists of terms, local and regional, that might be heard coming from the mouths of patients, many of them “not in polite use”.

I was astonished at the number of different words there are in use for example for intimate body parts.

I won’t make you uncomfortable by listing any here, but you can imagine the bewilderment caused in foreign doctors’ minds by references to Bristols and charlies.

In my experience of growing up in a working class environment, anatomically correct terms would be avoided as “rude” in favour of something more colloquial, but not necessarily in use in polite circles.

There is some basis for the old chestnut about the man given suppositories by his doctor and told to put them in his back passage nightly, which he diligently did when putting his cat out. He was puzzled by the instruction and doctor by the failure of the medication to do the trick.

Close reading of Joy Parkinson’s book would have been of great assistance not only to aspiring medical practitioners, but also to the PLAB examiners.

The new, “superior” rules, imposed by the EU, permit general language testing of doctors whose first language is not English, but prohibit the testing of medical/clinical English.

Permitted areas of language testing include bee-keeping, greenhouse gases (of course), going to the beach and experiences of university life. How useful is that in the clinic?

A shy gentleman presenting to his doctor with trouble sleeping because of problems “down below” might now be thought to be experiencing difficulties with members of his family living in Australia.

Insomnia? Try a sleeping draught, says the doctor, and the patient opens the bedroom window at night.

In due course we shall be able to return to our old ways, although the failure of the NHS managers to check that incoming medics have even qualified in medicine suggests that they might still cut a few corners here.

They will be far too busy purging GPs’ lists in order to eliminate “ghost” patients – those who may have died and forgotten to inform their doctors, or emigrated down below. GPs have no control over this process.

The contract to carry out this work has been given to a company called Capita (always referred to in Private Eye as Crapita, for reasons I do not understand) for which my son briefly worked.

The system has been piloted in various localities, “stake-holders” have been consulted, and the whole thing is being “rolled out” nationally. It will be monitored “twenty-four seven”. The cost is a mere £40 million. There seem to be local variations, but the principle is universal.

Anyone who has not seen the GP for a certain period, one year or five years (reports vary) will be struck off on the assumption that they are deceased or living in Australia where they are needed to sort out family troubles.

No consideration has been given to the possibility that these people might be among those fortunate enough to enjoy good health.

I cannot remember the last time I consulted my GP, certainly within the past five years – about an acute attack of Derbyshire neck if memory serves, or maybe it was a vicious senile wart, to which I am increasingly prone. Whatever, I am keeping a close eye on the diary in future.

My advice to you is to make sure that you visit yours once a year, to be on the safe side, but care must be taken not to complain of a problem that is obviously being faked. A carbuncle that isn’t there will be quickly spotted. You will be labelled a malingerer. Night terrors, and back pain are a safe bet; your doctor won’t have much choice other than to take your word for it, dish out a placebo and keep you on the books.

I wish you the best of health over the next twelve months, but don’t let that fool you into thinking you to don’t have a problem.