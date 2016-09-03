Pawsome amount raised by Little Habton fun dog show

A Fun Dog Show held at Manor Farm, Little Habton, has raised £850 for St Laurence’s Church Kirby Misperton and St Chad’s Church at Great Habton.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in competitions ranging from the waggiest tail to the dog most like its owner.

The dog agility class was won by the smallest competitor, Jack Russell Ruby, and her handler Katie Street-Stephens.

The dogs and their owners were also treated to music by the Swinton Band, a barbecue lunch and afternoon tea.

Organiser Camilla Tetley said: “We are delighted with the result. A big thank you goes to everyone who worked so hard to make the event such a success.”