Poppy drops into air ambulance base after her charity abseil feat

An eight-year-old girl has taken on an amazing abseiling challenge to raise much-needed funds for charity.

Poppy Whitehouse recently handed over £225 to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) after she abseiled down Roseberry Topping to raise cash for the cause.

Poppy hands a cheque to pilot Jay Steward and paramedic Paul Burnage.

Poppy, who is a pupil at Crooksbarn Primary School, in Norton, abseiled 12 metres down the top of the distinctive landmark with her godfather Chris Jones.

Poppy and Mr Jones climbed to the top of Roseberry Topping along with her mother Caroline, father David, sister Tilly, four, brother Henry, three, Caroline’s mother Susan Padgett and Mr Jones’ wife Helen, before the pair abseiled down the south-east corner.

Poppy said: “I was scared but I would do it again. I wanted to support GNAAS because they do such a good job.”

Mrs Whitehouse said: “She’s a bit of an adventure head but she doesn’t just do things for fun, she always wants to do them for a reason and that’s why she supported GNAAS. She’s so thoughtful. I’m so proud of her.

Poppy checks out the helicopter cockpit with pilot Jay Steward.

“Her godfather, who used to be a paramedic, has told her a lot about the air ambulance and mountain rescue and so she knows how much they help people, especially those in remote locations, and so she wanted to do something for them.”

Mr Whitehouse added: “She’s much braver than I am.”

Poppy visited GNAAS’ Durham Tees Valley Airport base with her parents on Tuesday 23 August, where she saw the aircraft return after a call-out in Seaham.

She handed over a cheque to pilot Jay Steward and paramedic, Paul Burnage.

Mr Steward said: “I hope when Poppy sees the aircraft in the sky she feels proud knowing that she has helped to keep it there.”