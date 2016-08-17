Scampston Hall hosts story telling afternoon

Classic children’s tales are brought to life at Scampston Hall this weekend.

The hall is teaming up with Ryedale Book Festival for a fun afternoon of story-telling, set to inspire young minds and spark imaginations.

This Sunday (21 August) between 1pm and 4pm, families are invited to visit the Walled Garden and Heritage and Learning Centre at Scampston Conservatory where the Ryedale Book Festival will be bringing children’s tales to life.

The popular tale of Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit together with Julia Donaldson’s favourite character, The Gruffalo, and Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be the main stories featured in a series of interactive events suitable for children aged 2–10 years.

Additional story-telling walks will be led through the grounds and there will also be children’s crafts taking place within the Conservatory, a Book Cover Trail and a pop-up children’s bookshop.

Gill Garbutt, managing director of the Heritage and Learning Centre at Scampston Conservatory, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryedale Book Festival to Scampston Hall this year.

“For us, the stories of Peter Rabbit, The Gruffalo and The Very Hungry Caterpillar were an easy choice. All three books celebrate the natural world and the creatures within it, both real and imaginary. Scampston offers the perfect setting for this, as the garden is humming with small animals, bees and butterflies and there are plenty of places for The Gruffalo to hide!

“One of our key aims at the Heritage & Learning Centre at Scampston is to make education on biodiversity accessible to all – this is an excellent way to reach younger audiences in a creative and imaginative way.”

Sarah Tyson, director of Ryedale Book Festival, added: “We are a not-for-profit organisation, made up of a team of dedicated volunteers who organise quality book-related events across Ryedale.

“Our aim is to create original, affordable and inspiring events for everyone who enjoys reading, listening to stories, illustrated books and the spoken word.

“The grounds at Scampston offer the perfect setting for a family day out this summer and we hope that our charming performances of these well-loved children’s stories will appeal to its visitors, old and young alike, making their visit all the more memorable.”

Entry to Story-Telling Sunday is included within the standard admission to Scampston Walled Garden.

A family ticket to Scampston Walled Garden is £19 and includes two adults and three children.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the event visit www.ryedalebookfestival.com, contact hlo@scampston.co.uk, or call 01944 758646.