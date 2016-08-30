The kindest cut for cool Alpacas

To help keep our alpacas (Vicugna pacos)comfortable and cool in the summer months we must shear them to remove their thick woolly coat.

They have an exceptionally thermal fleece which they are unable to shed meaning they will overheat if it is not removed. Normally they are shorn annually to help maintain their health and wellbeing. As their fleece is so thick, when they are shorn they look very skinny. If their coat is not sheared, the fleece will continue to grow and may cause the alpaca distress.

Shearing them now means they will be able to grow their fleece back ready in time for the winter months to help keep them warm.

Alpacas are a domesticated South American camelid which belong to the same family as camels, llamas and vicunas. There are no known wild alpacas and the vicuna are believed to be their wild ancestors.

The alpaca is larger than the vicuna but smaller than the other camelid species. They look a lot like llamas but due to their smaller size they are bred for their coat rather than to be working animals like llamas.

Alpacas have been domesticated for thousands of years. Our alpacas are very well domesticated and we can walk them around the farm as they are head collar trained and can be led over. This is great for both the keepers and alpacas as it allows a calm move without the animals getting stressed.

Alpaca fibre is used for knitting a variety of items from blankets to bedding and sweaters, the fibre comes in 52 natural colours as classified in Peru.

Although it is similar to sheep wool it is warmer and contains no lanolin which makes it hypoallergenic, and it is glossy and soft as well as being flame resistant.

A behaviour commonly associated with camelids is spitting, not all alpacas spit but they are all capable of doing so. They more frequently spit at other alpacas rather than humans as it is seen as an aggressive behaviour.

Alpacas are social animals and will live in herds consisting of a territorial alpha male, females and their young. They alert other members of the group to danger by making short, sharp, high-pitched braying noises and can attack smaller predators by kicking and spitting.