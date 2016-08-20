Theatre preparing for new pantomime

The Malton and Norton Musical Theatre has presented cheques for £250 to Ryedale Leisure Club and the Great North Air Ambulance.

The cash was raised at the 2016 pantomime through raffles at each performance.

MNMT’s 2017 production is Jack and the Beanstalk. There will be an initial read through held on Sunday 4 September from 3pm to 5pm at the Friends Meeting House. Anyone interested is welcome to come along and meet the society members.