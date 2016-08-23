Thief wheeled trolley full of goods out of supermarket

Police want to speak to the man pictured regarding the theft of a trolley of goods from a Morrisons supermarket.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured regarding the theft of a trolley of goods from Morrisons supermarket in Malton on Tuesday 5 July 2016.

The man was captured on CCTV filling a trolley with a quantity of goods including groceries, alcohol and electrical items and left the Morrisons store in Malton without making payment, on Tuesday 5 July.

When challenged by a member of staff he made off on foot, leaving the trolley with the goods behind.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation or anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to Louise Neville-Beck or email Louise.Neville-Beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.