Wendy cleans up with award for excellence

Wendy Inman was in a spin and was awash with pride when she won an award for her tireless work in the laundry at a residential home.

Wendy, 62, who has worked at Ashfield Elderly Persons’ Home in Malton for more than 20 years, claimed the Customer Excellence accolade at the recent North Yorkshire County Council Health and Adult Services Staff Excellence Awards.

The manager of the home Michaela Golding said Wendy was an inspiration to all the members of the team.

She said: “Wendy works tirelessly in the laundry which is isolated from the main building.

“Wendy provides the residents with an exceptional standard of service, laundering and maintaining their clothes to a high level.

“Families of the residents have often commented that their loved one’s clothes are so well laundered.

“Wendy also works in her own time to decorate the home for Christmas and other events.”

Wendy was born in Norton as the youngest of 10 children. She has been married to William for 42 years and they have one son, Paul, and two granddaughters, Maddison and Billie May.

The couple have lived in Malton all their married life and ran the family butcher’s until they retired from the shop in 1996.

Wendy then started to work at Ashfield, firstly as a carer for 10 years, then as a domestic/cook and laundress from 2006.

After receiving the award she said: “I am quite chuffed, it’s nice to feel that I have been acknowledged. But I don’t like a lot of fuss, I like to do a good job in the background.

“I really enjoy coming to work and I like to chat to the residents, staff and visitors. I get real satisfaction with seeing the residents all looking nice.

“As a team we have a real motivation, as the new manager inspires us with her own commitment and passion, which is wonderful.

“So I like to contribute in my own time to making sure the building is looking a good as it does.

“I enjoy doing things like preparing for Christmas and putting up the decorations, seeing the residents’ smiles and the joy on their faces with what as a team we have achieved for them.”

County Councillor Clare Wood, executive member for Health and Adult Services, said: “We could not deliver our excellent services without the outstanding contribution of our staff.

“Wendy is a fantastic example of the people working in adult social care and public health in North Yorkshire who are completely dedicated, motivated and professional. It’s one of the main reasons these services are so highly valued.”