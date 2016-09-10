Religious panel created to impress abbey visitors

Today’s object can be found in the Abbot’s lodgings at Rievaulx Abbey. To one side of the infirmary cloister the north elevation of the Abbot’s Lodgings can be seen. There is a flight of stone steps and a doorway, which formally provided access to the Abbot’s hall at first floor level; above the doorway there is a large carved stone relief depicting the Annunciation.

The Abbot’s hall sits within the former 12th century infirmary, a vast space almost as large as the nave of the abbey church and the earliest surviving infirmary complex of any Cistercian monastery in Britain. The decades running up to the turn of the 16th century saw a marked reduction in the size of the community at Rievaulx and therefore such a large infirmary was no longer required. It was during the abbacy of John Burton, between 1490 and 1510, that the infirmary was converted into an impressive lodging for himself and his successors. It was at this time that the Annunciation panel was incorporated into the decorative scheme of the building.

The relief depicts the Annunciation, when the angel Gabriel proclaimed to the Virgin Mary that she would give birth to Jesus Christ, the Son of God. The story is told in Luke’s Gospel:

“How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?”

The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”

The panel portrays the Virgin Mary on the right the angel Gabriel to the left and a lily (indicating the purity of Mary) in the centre; above this scene the hand of God is visible at the top of the relief. Its location above the door is reference to the belief that the gates of Heaven that were essentially slammed shut at the Fall of Adam and Eve were miraculously re-opened by the Virgin’s humility and devotion.

Abbot Burton was the last great patron of Rievaulx Abbey, and the Annunciation panel asserts his devotion to the Virgin. The depiction here is also significant, because Rievaulx, like all Cistercian monasteries, was dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The panel also provides a suitably grand entrance to the Abbot’s Hall, with a clear intention of impressing important guests. The Annunciation relief still fulfils Abbot Burton’s intention to impress and it is enjoyed by today’s visitors to Rievaulx Abbey over 500 years since it was created.

Not much is left of Rievaulx Abbey, after more than 400 years of monastic life Rievaulx Abbey was suppressed by Henry VIII in 1538, leaving the now spectacular ruins enjoyed by visitors today. Among the largest and most complete monastic remains anywhere in Britain, the ruins of Rievaulx are located in the Rye valley, close to Helmsley. Part of the immense abbey church still stands to roof height, with extensive remains of the monastic buildings where the Cistercian monks lived and worked. One of the first Cistercian monasteries to be founded in England and due to the expanse of land around it and its remote nature, at one time one of the wealthiest monasteries in Britain. With over 900 years of history, it is a main element of the medieval monastic church of the 12th and 16th centuries.

l The feast of the Annunciation is celebrated on 25 March each year, and has been celebrated since the 5th century AD.

