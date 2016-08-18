Ryedale students celebrate A level success

Hundreds of students in Ryedale received their A level results today.

Students at Malton School’s Sixth Form have been celebrating another excellent set of academic results.

The overall pass rate was 98%, with 44% of all grades achieved at A* to B. 48% of students achieved at least 2 A levels at grades A* to B, and 34% achieved 3 A Levels with these higher grades.

The Sixth Form specialises in the traditional, academic A Level subjects but student performance within the small range of vocational BTEC courses on offer was also improved on recent years with the average grade per entry now being a Distinction.

Headteacher, Rob Williams said, “A fantastic performance from these students. I am delighted for them and very proud of them. It has been another day to celebrate the excellent academic achievement of our young people. Nearly all of them have been successful in gaining what they needed to move on to their next career step. This success is the result of the commitment and expertise of the staff team and the incredible effort put in by the students. I wish all of them the very best for the future.”

Students and staff celebrated a sensational set of Sixth Form results at Norton College.

Results in all types of qualification were the best ever recorded at the College which opened in 2008.

Dr Simon Carson, deputy head in charge of sixth form, said: “"It is so pleasing to see our results improve yet again. These are our best results yet, with even better grades at both A level and in applied courses. So many of our students have achieved beyond expectations, and I feel privileged to work with both students and their teachers at Norton College."

Gemma McDonald, Head of Sixth added, "I am really proud of all the hard work and effort that the students have put into achieving these sensational results. It is so exciting to see our students going on to great careers, apprenticeships and university courses in ever greater numbers."

Phil Loftus, Headteacher commented, “Norton is a unique local sixth form because it offers such a wide range of courses all achieving sensational results this year. The student’s success comes from a belief from all staff that the students can be brilliant if they work hard. I could not be more proud of what staff and students have achieved.”

Excellent results were also celebrated at Lady Lumley's, as follows:

M Abbott (3+2AS), J Appleby (3+1AS), A Baker (3+2AS), M Bedford (2+2AS), J Bell (3+1AS), L Boak (3+2AS), K Bowes (3+2AS), G Brooke-Hudson (4+1AS), D Burton (3+2AS), P Butler (3), S Carter (2+2AS), I Coates (1+1AS), R Collier (3), S Cook (3+2AS), J Coundon (3+2AS), R Cousins (3+2AS), H Dale (4+1AS), J Davies (1+1AS), W Davies (3+2AS), C Davis (3+2AS), J Dawson (3+1AS), K Dickinson (3+2AS), L Dixon (2+3AS), S Duffy (3+2AS), J Eddon (3+1AS), T Eves (3+1AS), G Fandaoutsaki (2), O Fearn (3+2AS), F Feather (3+1AS), C Ford (3+2AS), M Gibson (3), H Grant (3+2AS), R Grewer (3+2AS), E Griffin (3+2AS), R Hainsworth (3+2AS), W Harland (3+2AS), D Harper (2AS), J Hutchinson (3+2AS), K Hutchinson (3+2AS), L Hutchinson (3+2AS), M Knowles (3+1AS), D Lack (3+2AS), G Lancaster (3), T Link (3+1AS), A Long (3), J Lord (3+2AS), O Major (2+1AS), R Makinson (3+1AS), R Milner (3+1AS), A Mitchell (3), E Moloney (3+1AS), S O'Brien (3+2AS), G O'Connor (3+3AS), D Peace (3+1AS), V Peirson (3+2AS), T Ratcliffe (1+2AS), J Read (3+2AS), H Richardson (3+1AS), K Richmond (3+1AS), R Riley (3), B Rose (3+2AS), L Rose (2+1AS), A Salt (1+4AS), E Sellars (3+2AS), J Simpson (4), G Skelton (2+2AS), E Symes-Turnbull (4+1AS), C Tarry (3+2AS), W Taylor (2+2AS), L Thwaites (1+2AS), M Tiffany (3), R Todd (3+1AS), I Turnbull (3+3AS), J Ward (3+1AS), L Warwick (3+2AS), S Watkinson (3), N Weldon – Bee (2+1AS), J Whitmore (3+2AS), S Wilbor (3), W Wrench (3+2AS)





