Ryedale students celebrate GCSE results

Students across Ryedale have been collecting their GCSE results today.

At Malton School the percentage of students achieving a C grade or better in both English and Maths was 71%.

The percentage of students who achieved five or more GCSE grades including English and Maths was 66%; whilst the percentage achieving the English Baccalaureate was 22%.

Headteacher Rob Williams said: “I am very proud of all the students in this year group who have coped extremely well with a number of national changes to the way they have been assessed. These results are a tribute to the hard work they have put in as well as to the dedication of the staff team who have given them excellent teaching and guidance.”

At Ryedale School the figure for C grade or above in English and maths 71% and the EBacc was 24%.

Headteacher Mark McCandless said: "I am very proud of our students’ performance in the 2016 GCSE examinations and delighted to see their hard work and super attitude justly rewarded. I would like to thank students, staff and parents for their hard work in securing such an excellent set of results of which we can all be very proud. I wish all of our students every success in the next phase of their education."

Students, staff and families celebrated another record breaking set of results at Norton College as 74% of the year group secured A*-C in English and Maths.

These are the best results in the history of the College.

Phil Loftus, headteacher, said: “Last year’s achievements were brilliant and to go beyond expectations this year is incredible. Once again staff’s dedication and students’ hard work have been rewarded and children of all abilities have made amazing progress.”

Lady Lumley's also celebrated strong results with the percentage of students achieving five GCSE examinations including English and Mathematics at A* to C at 64%.

Richard Bramley, headteacher, said: "There have been some great individual performances in terms of attainment, showing the commitment, determination and effort these students have put into their studies. Congratulations to Elisha DeAlker (11 A*), Rosie Brown (9A* & 2A), Katie Henson (8A* & 3A) , Rory Hobkinson (3A*, 4A, 3B & 1C), Bradley Hodgson (4A*, 3A, 2B & 1C), Michael Kipling (2A*,6A & 3B), Innes Jeffreys (4A*, 5A & 1B), Meg Mansell (5A*, 4A, 1B & 1C), Abbie Pollington (3A*, 6A & 1B) and Evie Wright (6A* & 5A).

"I would like to thank all the students and staff who have worked so hard and the parents and carers who have been so supportive. Once again, we are looking forward to seeing the majority of the Year 11 students back in school in the sixth form where we know they will do well in the future."