BECKETT LEAGUE: Ebberston win to beat the drop

Ebberston secured their Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division safety with a win against Filey.

In a game they needed to win to avoid a bottom two finish, Ebberston bundled Filey all out for just 83 in 19 overs with seamer Frankie Beal taking a superb 6-36 as only Josh Dawson (26) withstood some outstanding bowling.

Adrian Turnbull and Alex Machin both made unbeaten 35s to ensure a full 20-point win.

Flixton 2nds fell to an agonising one-wicket home defeat against Scalby to drop into the bottom two.

Captain Mark Shackley top-scored with 55 not out and Rob Lacey added 31 as Flixton posted 179 all out in 33 overs. Brad Walker proved Scalby’s best bowler with 3-25.

Tynon Economou led the reply with 61, but skipper Adam Waugh remained there until the end to guide his side home with a superb, unbeaten 53 with 13 overs to spare.

This win saw Scalby’s excellent season finished with a third-placed finish, their best position in the league since 1979.

Forge Valley's strong end to the campaign has seen them finished the season in seventh following an 84-run win at Heslerton, who slipped to their seventh defeat in their last eight games.

The visitors were put into bat and made a solid start with Tom Brough hitting a commanding 85 featuring in a second-wicket partnership of 85 with Joe Bradshaw (33) but from a strong 140-2 the home team regained some control as the East Ayton team collapsed to 155-9 after 45 overs, Dan Jeminson claiming 4-32 and Andrew Slaughter 3-35.

After the break Heslerton made a terrible start losing their first five wickets for little more than 20 runs.

Rob Middlewood halted the slide with an encouraging 38 adding 36 for the sixth wicket with Andy Slaughter (9) but that was the end of any resistance James Tindall claiming 4-25 and Nasar Khan 4-17 for the visitors as Heslerton were all back in the pavilion for 71 in 31.1 overs, in a match where 11 batsmen failed to trouble the scorers.

League champions Staithes finished their season in style with their 15th win in 16 matches but were made to work hard to register a four-wicket win at Seamer, who finished fourth upon their return to the top flight.

Dave Graham blasted 60 at the top of the order, Anthony Jenkinson added 28 and skipper Rory Skelton chipped in with 21 not out as Tom Steyert (3-41) and 3-53 from Chris Morrison showed good form for the visitors.

Richard Hegarty made 43 and Stu Pearson added 30 but 4-49 from Matty Morris gave Seamer hope, but all-round pair Steyert (41) and Simon Bowes, who made 35, got the champions home.