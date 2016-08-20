BECKETT LEAGUE: Luntley ton lifts Cloughton premier promotion bid

Cloughton took a step closer to promotion to the Readers Beckett League Premier Division with a 12-run win at champions Settrington.

A stunning unbeaten century from Ben Luntley laid the foundations for Cloughton's 188-6 in their rain-reduced 40 overs, the in-form batsman striking a brilliant 114 not out, Jack Hakings weighing in with 38, while Eddie Rounthwaite snapped up 4-43 from his 11 overs.

George Rounthwaite then smacked 46, but top bowling from Gary Jordan (4-47) saw Settrington all out for 176 with eight balls remaining.

Grindale's relegation was confirmed by their six-wicket loss at hme to Brompton, Ross Triffit the star man for the visitors, taking 6-34 to skittle the strugglers for just 74.

Triffit (21) and Karl Theobald (24) then made sure of the 18-point win.

Wykeham cruised to an eight-wicket win at Thornton Dale, Gareth Barnard bagging 4-13 as the hosts slipped to 115 despite a gritty 41 from Dave Scott.

In-form James Bryant then smashed 68 to wrap up the comfortable win.

The game between hosts Wold Newton and Sherburn was evenly-balanced when the heavens opened to halt play with the home side on 76-2 chasing Sherburn's 169 all out, in which Ben Simpson scored a cracking 70.

Cayton 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop as they moved within two points of third-from-bottom Wold Newton thanks to a stunning eight-wicket win at Staxton 2nds, also placing a massive dent in the latter's promotion hopes.

A swift 52 not out looked to have steered Staxton to an impressive 172-7, but fine batting from Cayton captain Simon Glave and Dave Walker, who hit 83 not out and 63 not out respectively, saw the visitors to a vital victory.

Staithes continued their march to the Premier Division title with a 14th successive win, easing past visitors Filey by 60 runs.

The hosts made it to 221-6 in a match reduced to 37 overs a side due the wet weather, Simon Bowes hammered 57 Chris Morrison struck 48 and Richard Hegarty 47 as the leaders reigned supreme.

David Brannan's 68 gave Filey hope but three wickets from Morrison and 4-41 from Tom Steyert saw the Clarence Drive side dismissed for 161.

Staithes head to second-placed Staxton next weekend knowing a win will secure their third title with a week to spare.

Staxton were made to work hard for their seven-run win at relegation-battling Ebberston.

Left-handed batsman Dave Morris led the way for the visitors with a fine 78 in his side's 188-8, Reece Milner taking 3-34 for the hosts.

Ebberston's Ben Lockey (54) and Eddie Craggs (37) gave Ebberston a fighting chance but 4-33 from off-spinner Linden Gray pegged the hosts back to 181-0 and they remain in the relegation zone.

Gregg Chadwick smashed an excellent 108 as Seamer thrashed visitors Scalby by 131 runs.

Anthony Jenkinson added 50 and Craig Baker 43 as the hosts amassed 257-5, Connor Carson the top Scalby bowler with 3-47.

A stunning spell of 6-31 from Adam Morris and 3-44 from fellow pace bowler Liam Bennett then saw Scalby skittled for 126.

Flixton 2nds boosted their battle against the drop with a two-wicket win at Forge Valley.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl and this seemed a poor choice as opener Tom Brough smacked a rapid 43, Nishadh P Wijesinghe 41 and Joe Bradshaw 25.

Flixton refused to buckle and wickets began to fall with Matt Mason taking a superb 6-43 and Connor Stephenson claiming 4-47 as Valley sank to 170 all out in 35.5 overs.

Ehtesham took 4-37 in Flixton’s reply to keep Valley in touch, but 27 from Stephenson and an unbeaten 34 from skipper Mark Shackley saw his team home with 2.4 overs remaining.

Charlie Allott's magnificent century helped Nawton Grange earn a 104-run win at Heslerton.

The batsman smashed seven sixes and eight fours as he made his way to 103 in their 218-8, Paul Kinghorn and Andy Slaughter bagging three wickets apiece for the hosts.

Paul Bowes, who struck nine forus and a couple of sixes in his 70, was the only batsman to shine as his side sank to 114 in reply in the face of fierce bowling from Nick Thornicroft (3-19) and Nathan Marwood (3-31).

