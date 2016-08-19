Memorial game for Gary expected to be a big hit

The annual memorial T20 cricket match in memory of ex Scarborough and Forge Valley batsman Gary Jones is set to take place next Friday August 26.
Moved from its usual slot on a Sunday, the fundraising memorial match will yet again see Mick Walmsley’s Plaxtons XI lock horns with Chris Allen’s team at Flixton Cricket Club.
The game gets under way at 6pm, while there will be a BBQ on the go during the game and the bar will be open.
Jones, who was a hugely popular cricketer in the local leagues with Flixton among others and with Scarborough CC, tragically passed away from a heart valve infection which caused bronchial pneumonia in 2009.
Money raised from the raffle held on the night will be split between Scarborough Mencap and the Wilf Ward Family Trust.
Further information on the game is available from Baz Jones on 07887 657595, all are welcome on the day.
