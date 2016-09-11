YORK LEAGUE: Malthouse smacks superb ton in Flixton win

Richard Malthouse's 113 helped Flixton confirm a fourth-place finish in their final York Cricket League Division One game of the season, at Pocklington.

Matthew Nesfield (48) and Chris Mann (42) also contributed to a total of 247 made despite four wickets from Ted Donkin (4-26).

In reply only John Chaplin (36) and George Baty (30) threatened as Harry Walmsley finished with 4-33 as the hosts were bowled out for 153.

Whitkirk and Malton & Old Malton having already claimed the top two places attention switched to opposite end of the table as the season reached its climax.

Three teams went into the final round of matches with the threat of relegation hanging over them, but as it turned out Patrington, who began the day in the bottom four, were denied the opportunity to escape that position when their match with Bridlington fell victim to the weather without a ball being bowled.

Malton & Old Malton were unable to celebrate clinching promotion with a victory as they lost at Beverley Town 2nds, who had begun the day needing to win be certain of securing Division One cricket in 2017.

In a match reduced by rain to 28 overs a side the visitors reached 159-7, thanks largely to 80 from Stephen Linsley with Matthew Mudd taking 3-41.

Tim Smith replied with 75 for the home side as they reached their target with just three balls to spare.

Harrogate, who were one of five sides new to the division in 2016, finished third after winning at Sewerby by eight wickets.

Cameron O’Donnell (87) and George Owram (40no) shared an opening stand of 138 as the visitors chased down a target of 158, which included 74 from Scott Cooper but was restricted by an excellent spell from Ashley Griffin (3-32).

In the Premier Division, Beverley Town’s Anthony Spence (46) and Bradley Graham (38) ensured the home side Clifton Alliance did not have things all their own way, but three wickets each from the competition's leading wicket-taker Alex Renton (3-31) and Dominic Snook (3-32) left the hosts chasing 173 to secure the title for the first time since 2007.

It was fitting that having led a successful campaign skipper Scott Hopkinson was at the crease to seal victory with an unbeaten 91, as with the help of John Gilham (30no) the hosts reached their target inside 29 overs.

A winning draw for Studley Royal was sufficient to prevent visitors Pickering taking their fourth place in the final standings.

Rob Mackle (60) top-scored in the home total of 203-6 which included three wickets each for Kieran Bowes (3-35) and Tim Whincup (3-45).

Charlie Scatchard (4-42) came close to securing a victory which would have put the matter beyond doubt but David Greenlay (45no) provided stout resistance as the away side closed on 171-9.

York rounded off the season with a seven-wicket victory over visitors Driffield Town thanks to half-centuries from Finlay Bean (54no) and Richard Love (65).

They came in reply to Nicky Johnson’s 43 as Matt Hodsdon (4-62) and Simon Hall (3-41) combined to great effect to bowl out their opponents for 198.

Scarborough 2nds finished their Ebor Division Two season with a three-wicket loss at Yapham.

The North Marine Road team slipped to 139 all out despite solid knocks from Charlie Roberts (36) and Mark Cowell (27), Mike Newhouse bagging 5-22.

The hosts edged to victory with seven wickets down, Toby Pratt claiming 4-25 for Scarborough.