YORK LEAGUE: Pocklington sent down by loss at Sewerby

Pocklington's relegation from Division One of the York Cricket League was confirmed by their nine-wicket loss at Sewerby.

Ted Donkin (46) and Simon Hill (41no) got the visitors' score up to 145-8 as Harry Gunning took 4-25 in the only Division One game to be completed on a very wet weekend.

But the total was put into perspective by Gunning (55) and Adrian Long (60no) who shared an opening stand of 91 to set up a comfortable victory by nine wickets, the home side completing back to back wins for the first time this season.

Flixton's game at leaders Whitkirk was called off with the visitors at 113-2 in reply to the hosts' impressive 225-0 from 35 overs.

Matthew and Simon Webb shared an unbroken double-century stand, making 108 and 103 respectively at home to fourth-placed Flixton.

The visitors made a positive start in response with Richard Malthouse making 31 and Michael Dennis remaining unbeaten on 44 their side having reached 113-2 when play ended prematurely.

Malton & Old Malton need just eight more points to ensure they will join the leaders in the Premier Division next season after rain denied them likely victory at Osbaldwick.

Thomas Bumby with 3-22 had helped limit the home side to 145-7 off which Matthew Hattee made 41.

The visitors had raced to 83-2 from just 14 overs with Neil Johnson unbeaten on 31 when play was called off.

Beverley Town 2nds' Brad Dobson made 66, to add to last week’s 82 against Harrogate 2nds, as the hosts reached 175-7 against Patrington, for who Jack Eggett took 4-45.

The visitors had reached 10-0 off a couple of overs before the match was brought to a premature end.

Finally spare a thought for Bridlington who travelled all the way to Selby where the sides managed just 14 balls which works out at about 40 miles per over, for the record the visitors reached 10-0.

Charlie Roberts and Neil Elvidge both hit form in Scarborough 2nds' game at leaders Dringhouses in Ebor Division Two.

Roberts hammered 81 and Elvidge was 76 not out as the visitors, who still have a chance of claiming promotion, posted 207-2 declared, Mark Cowell adding 35, the hosts 61-0 when rain called off play.

Pickering 2nds were 27-2 chasing Londesborough Park's 184-9 when the elements halted their clash, Les Welburn having taken 3-41 for the Pikes.

Malton & Old Malton 2nds' game with Yapham was rained off early on, with Malton making 57-2 before play was abandoned, Will Spencer hitting 33.

The standings in the Premier Division remain unchanged after rain played havoc with the latest round of matches leaving sides at both ends of the table frustrated, and everything still to play for with two rounds of matches to go.

Pickering's home match with title-chasing Easingwold ended with the visitors on 102-2 and Stephen Piercy unbeaten on 50, that coming in reply to the hosts 208-6 which included 82 from Isaac Christopher and 36 from Dan Ward.

Beverley Town escaped a likely defeat to local rivals Driffield Town 2nds after play was abandoned with them on 93-5 which included 30 from Jon Vodden and an unbeaten 28 from Robert Fish.

That was after hosts had scored 211-8, Luke Ramsey leading the way with 33 as Jamie Roe (3-61) and Sam Welburn (3-53) shared six wickets.