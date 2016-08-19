Huge turnout for first Alex Baron memorial football match

Friends and family of Alex Baron flocked to Seamer on Sunday for the first memorial football match in his honour.

Baron tragically passed away after a car accident two years ago and his friends and family organised the charity match to raise funds and gather in his memory.

One of the organisers, Luke Tinker, was delighted with how the first memorial game went and is hoping to make it an annual occasion.

Tinker said: “Last year we did a walk which raised over £5,000 and this year we raised £1,000 for the Heidi Taylor Brighter Future Fund.

“It was another great turnout this year, which is brilliant as it show how fond everyone was of Alex.

“Thanks to Seamer club for letting us host the event there and to all the players and spectators who made it brilliant day. We now aim to do this every year.”

