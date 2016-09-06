Newlands tackle Angel in NRCFA Sunday Cup cracker

Newlands have been handed a tricky home tie against league newcomers Angel Athletic in the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup first round on October 2.

Angel, who include former Traf stars Gaz and Neil Thomas in their team, will head to Snainton next month for the cup clash.

Ayton Reserves, who have joined the league this season are at home to top-flight Cayton, while Ayton's first team are in action at Apple Tree.

West Pier are also on the road at Eston Villa, while Division Two side Crown Tavern entertain Redcar Rugby Club.