Phoenix Colts Under-12s shoot down Holt

Phoenix Colts Under-12s kicked off their season with a hard fought victory at Holt Filey on Sunday morning.

Playing some neat early football, the Colts raced into an early 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Harry Mortimer and a sublime finish from Bobby French, before Holt pulled one back from a deflected long-range strike that looped over Oliver Cooper into the Colts net.

Undeterred by this setback, Colts continued to play their football and were rewarded when Bobby French’s inch-perfect lob from the edge of the area gave them a 3-1 lead going into half-time.

Despite an early goal from Holt in the second half, the Colts dug in and the remainder of the game saw them piling on the pressure looking for a fourth goal to kill off the game.

Rhys Hooson in particular was causing his Holt opponents all sorts of trouble down the right flank.

While a Colts fourth goal proved elusive, their back three of Jay Martin, Jack Blakemore and Zach Forster never looked in danger of conceding an equaliser and the final whistle saw Colts run out deserved 3-2 winners.

Man of the match for a textbook attacking full-back display went to Blakemore.

It was a victorious start to the season for Heslerton Under-12s.

The visitors, who travelled to Sherburn to play Phoenix FC, gave 100% from the off, and due to their outstanding physical effort and great supportive team work were celebrating a remarkable 8-3 win.

Goalscorers Billy Keough (2), Dylan Fawcett(2), Charlie Richardson(2), Jak Dixon and man of the match Joe Pearce were all in high spirits alongside the rest of their squad who had all helped them to their victory.

Scalby Under-16s opened their new campaign with a dominant 14-0 win against Holt FC.

Eric Hall and Callum Pllu were both in goalscoring form as they fired in a hat-trick apiece.

Ethan Buck, Jack Rogers and Tobias Edwards all ensured Scalby’s dominance was rewarded on the scoresheet as they all fired in doubles.

John Clifford and Ollie Bambridge bagged the other goals for Jez Clifford’s side.

Debutant Tom Broadbent was the man of the match for the Otters after a solid display at left-back.

Heslerton JFC Under-14s played out a 3-3 draw against Scalby.

Heslerton took an early lead when Roman Butterfield crashed home a right-wing cross from Heslerton captain Joseph Richardson.

Scalby equalised before Richardson put the visitors ahead but it was all square at the interval.

Second half saw the visitors take the lead for the third time through Tyler Green but Scalby rallied and struck a late leveller.

Tyler Smith bagged two for the Otters while Jake Reeves notched their other goal.

Man of the match for Heslerton was Tom Stockdale.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s stunned Scholes Park Raiders in their opening game.

The visitors took a one-goal advantage into the break.

Against the run of play, Ben Flinton found an equaliser after the break, before Scholes Park scored two in quick succession.

With 20 minutes to go Josh Dolan volleyed a second for Heslerton, before man of match Tom Allan hit two more goals to give Heslerton a memorable win.

Goals from Liam Wilkin and Oliver Botterill (2) weren’t enough to see Heslerton Under-11s avoid defeat to Kirkbymoorside in a very close game.

Heslerton Under-10s welcomed Thornton Dale on Sunday.

Goals from man of the match Myles Johnson (2), Ryan Sellers and Charlie Swiers, with a last consolation from the visitors, saw the home team victorious.

The second game saw goals from Rio Howden (2), Matt Moss, Alex White and Max Taylor-Barber with no reply. Sellers was man of the match.

Heslerton Under-Nines Buccaneers travelled to face West Pier.

Goals from Warren Stanton (2) and Ben Whitaker-Ellis saw the Blues home with Matthew Bannister winning man of the match.

The second game saw strikes from Warren Stanton (2), Bannister (3) and Whitaker-Ellis, with Oscar Olsen winning man of the match.

Heslerton Under-Eights Hedgehogs took on Scholes Park Under-Eights in a couple of fantastic couple of matches to kick off the season with goals from Dylan Oxendale, Sam Lahiff, Jamie

Moss and Luke Allardice with a hat-trick securing a victory in the first game.

The following match saw goals for Noah Johnson, Eli Howden (2) and Oxendale (4) run out worthy winners in this game too. Man of the match honours went to Johnson and Oxendale.

Heslerton Under-Eights Jaguars started out on their season at home against Scalby with Owen Ellis smashing home a consolation penalty.