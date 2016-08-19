Pier to start title defence with Wasps test

The first batch of fixtures in the Scarborough News Saturday League have been released, with Division One champions West Pier to start their defence against Westover Wasps.
Pier won the league at a canter last season and will no doubt be looking to lay down a marker against Jamie Heritage’s Wasps.
Newlands will be aiming to challenge for the title again this season and their bid starts at Sleights, while Steve Clegg takes his Edgehill side to Cayton for their season-opener.
The pick of the opening-day clashes sees derby rivals Filey Town and Hunmanby United lock horns.
Promoted FC Rosette tackle Falsgrave in their opener, while Goal Sports have to wait until Monday September 5 to get under way in Division Two against Filey Town Reserves.
Newcomers Goldsborough United and Goal Sports Reserves meet on the first day, while Edgehill 3rds travel to Eastway and Seamer 3rds are away at Westover Reserves.
OPENING FIXTURES
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3
DIVISION ONE
CAYTON V EDGEHILL (1pm)
FILEY TOWN V HUNMANBY UTD
SEAMER V WHITBY FISHERMEN (1pm)
WEST PIER V WESTOVER WASPS
SLEIGHTS V NEWLANDS PARK
DIVISION TWO
CAYTON COR RES V DUCHESS (3pm)
EDGEHILL RES V SNAINTON
FC ROSETTE V FALSGRAVE ATH
SCALBY V WEST PIER RES (1pm)
SEAMER RES V FILEY TOWN RES (3pm)
DIVISION THREE
AYTON V COMMERCIAL
EASTWAY SP V EDGEHILL 3RDS
HUNMANBY UTD RES V FISHBURN PARK
GOLDSBOROUGH UTD V GOAL SPORTS RES
SCALBY RES V ITIS ITIS ROV (3pm)
WESTOVER WASPS RES V SEAMER SPORTS 3RDS
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5 (6pm)
DIVISION TWO
SCALBY V NEWLANDS PARK RES
FILEY TOWN RES V GOAL SPORTS
DIVISION THREE
SHERBURN V AYTON
GOLDSBOROUGH UTD V FISHBURN PARK
GOAL SPORTS RES V HUNMANBY UTD RES
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7 (6pm)
DIVISION TWO
GOAL SPORTS V CAYTON RES
SNAINTON V NEWLANDS RES
DIVISION THREE
EDGEHILL 3RDS V SEAMER 3RDS
SCALBY RES V EASTWAY SPORTS
WESTOVER WASPS RES V ITIS ITIS ROVERS
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10
DIVISION ONE
WEST PIER V EDGEHILL (1pm)
CAYTON COR V FILEY TOWN (1pm)
WHITBY FISHERMEN V HUNMANBY UTD (1pm)
SLEIGHTS V SEAMER
WESTOVER WASPS V NEWLANDS
DIVISION TWO
CAYTON RES V FC ROSETTE (3pm)
FILEY TOWN RES V DUCHESS
SNAINTON V FALSGRAVE ATH
WEST PIER RES V NEWLANDS RES
EDGEHILL RES V SCALBY
DIVISION THREE
GOLDSBOROUGH UTD V EASTWAY SP (3pm)
SHERBURN V COMMERCIAL (3pm)
FISHBURN PARK V SEAMER 3RDS
ITIS ITIS ROVERS V GOAL SPORTS RES
SCALBY RES V AYTON
HUNMANBY UTD RES V WESTOVER WASPS RES.
