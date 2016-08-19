Pier to start title defence with Wasps test

The first batch of fixtures in the Scarborough News Saturday League have been released, with Division One champions West Pier to start their defence against Westover Wasps.

Pier won the league at a canter last season and will no doubt be looking to lay down a marker against Jamie Heritage’s Wasps.

Derby rivals Hunmanby United and Filey Town meet on the first day of the new season

Newlands will be aiming to challenge for the title again this season and their bid starts at Sleights, while Steve Clegg takes his Edgehill side to Cayton for their season-opener.

The pick of the opening-day clashes sees derby rivals Filey Town and Hunmanby United lock horns.

Promoted FC Rosette tackle Falsgrave in their opener, while Goal Sports have to wait until Monday September 5 to get under way in Division Two against Filey Town Reserves.

Newcomers Goldsborough United and Goal Sports Reserves meet on the first day, while Edgehill 3rds travel to Eastway and Seamer 3rds are away at Westover Reserves.

OPENING FIXTURES

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3

DIVISION ONE

CAYTON V EDGEHILL (1pm)

FILEY TOWN V HUNMANBY UTD

SEAMER V WHITBY FISHERMEN (1pm)

WEST PIER V WESTOVER WASPS

SLEIGHTS V NEWLANDS PARK

DIVISION TWO

CAYTON COR RES V DUCHESS (3pm)

EDGEHILL RES V SNAINTON

FC ROSETTE V FALSGRAVE ATH

SCALBY V WEST PIER RES (1pm)

SEAMER RES V FILEY TOWN RES (3pm)

DIVISION THREE

AYTON V COMMERCIAL

EASTWAY SP V EDGEHILL 3RDS

HUNMANBY UTD RES V FISHBURN PARK

GOLDSBOROUGH UTD V GOAL SPORTS RES

SCALBY RES V ITIS ITIS ROV (3pm)

WESTOVER WASPS RES V SEAMER SPORTS 3RDS

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5 (6pm)

DIVISION TWO

SCALBY V NEWLANDS PARK RES

FILEY TOWN RES V GOAL SPORTS

DIVISION THREE

SHERBURN V AYTON

GOLDSBOROUGH UTD V FISHBURN PARK

GOAL SPORTS RES V HUNMANBY UTD RES

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 7 (6pm)

DIVISION TWO

GOAL SPORTS V CAYTON RES

SNAINTON V NEWLANDS RES

DIVISION THREE

EDGEHILL 3RDS V SEAMER 3RDS

SCALBY RES V EASTWAY SPORTS

WESTOVER WASPS RES V ITIS ITIS ROVERS

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10

DIVISION ONE

WEST PIER V EDGEHILL (1pm)

CAYTON COR V FILEY TOWN (1pm)

WHITBY FISHERMEN V HUNMANBY UTD (1pm)

SLEIGHTS V SEAMER

WESTOVER WASPS V NEWLANDS

DIVISION TWO

CAYTON RES V FC ROSETTE (3pm)

FILEY TOWN RES V DUCHESS

SNAINTON V FALSGRAVE ATH

WEST PIER RES V NEWLANDS RES

EDGEHILL RES V SCALBY

DIVISION THREE

GOLDSBOROUGH UTD V EASTWAY SP (3pm)

SHERBURN V COMMERCIAL (3pm)

FISHBURN PARK V SEAMER 3RDS

ITIS ITIS ROVERS V GOAL SPORTS RES

SCALBY RES V AYTON

HUNMANBY UTD RES V WESTOVER WASPS RES.

