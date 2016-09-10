SATURDAY DIV 2: West Pier Reserves slam eight past champions

A new-look West Pier Reserves side stunned defending champions Newlands Reserves, the hosts romping to an 8-1 home win.

Sub Rich Tolliday smashed in five goals for Johnny McGough's side as they recovered from going behind to an early own goal.

Mikey Anderson also banged in a brace of goals for Pier with Lewis Short also netting.

Alan McCarten was man of the match for a commanding display at centre-back, with his defensive partner Konrad Sygitowicz also impressing.

Falsgrave Athletic are the early Division Two leaders after their hard-earned 4-3 win at Snainton.

Right-winger Tommy Day, on as an early sub, opened the scoring for Falsgrave and Zak Hansen, playing on the opposite flank, slotted in his side's second before the interval.

Sam Mahoney made it 3-0 after capitalising upon a fumble by the Snainton keeper, the hosts then pulled a goal back but Day soon made it 4-1 to seal the win, Hansen providing the assist.

Snainton struck twice late on to make it a nervy finale for Athletic, but the visitors held on.

Elliot Backhouse struck twice for the villagers, with Regan Hewitt also on target for Andy Holt's side.

Filey Town Reserves showed their battling abilities again with a hard-earned 5-3 home win against a weakened Duchess side.

Joe Gage struck to put Town ahead, only for Ian Laing to level from the penalty spot and debutant Shane Cavanagh then set up Laing to double his tally.

Billy Coyne levelled, then Gage completed his hat-trick before Wayne Chamberlain pulled it back to 4-3 at the break.

Gage's fourth 20 minutes into the second half secured the points against a Duchess side who did not have any subs.

Central midfielder Lee Lambert and Gage shared the Town man of the match award while Cavanagh and Laing sparkled for Duchess.

Three late goals helped Cayton Corinthians Reserves to a 4-1 home win against FC Rosette.

Michal Szalabski opened the scoring for Cayton after only three minutes but Rosette levelled within 60 seconds and the scoreline remained the same until the 80th minute when sub Wayne Johns restored Cayton's lead after notching in a one-on-one.

Harry Sleep headed in a Curtis Foreman cross to make it 3-1 and Szalabski rounded off the scoring.

Edgehill Reserves earned a 5-3 home win against a depleted Scalby side.

Nick Ellis banged in two goals for the hosts, with player-boss Martyn Ferrey, Jon Cairns and youngster Benny Davis also notching.

Scalby man of the match Aidan Thomas notched twice for Scalby, with Taylor Jordan having socred their first with a tap-in.