SATURDAY DIVISION 1: Pier hit back to sink Edgehill

Saturday League Division One title-holders West Pier fought back from 1-0 down at half-time to claim a 5-1 home win against Edgehill.

Luke Jenkinson put the visitors ahead just before half-time with a glanced header, but the second half was all Pier as the champions ran riot.

Logan headed in the leveller in the 52nd minute and he then scored a quickfire double to complete a rapid hat-trick to effectively seal the win.

Sean Exley made it 4-1 before Logan wrapped up the scoring with his fourth of the day.

Logan, centre-back Gaz Thomas and midfielder Sam Garnett, who was all over the field, shone for Pier.

Three players saw red as Hunmanby United also maintained their winning start to the season with a 3-2 win at Whitby Fishermen.

Jordan Purvis struck to put the Fishermen ahead at half-time, but it all went horribly wrong after the break for Mark Jones’ team.

Firstly Steven Swales was shown his second yellow card, then Leigh Franks levelled for United.

To add to the hosts’ problems they then had Pete Scaife dismissed for dissent to reduce them to nine men, new United signing Luke Delve marking his debut with his side’s second goal and when Cameron Dobson made it 3-1 it looked like an easy win for the visitors.

But the away side then had a player sent off and this lifted Fishermen’s spirits, and they pulled a goal back through a cracking strike by Phil Spencer, and then had a superb chance to grab a point but Lewis Peel blazed his penalty over the bar and United returned south with all three points.

Jones hailed the great work ethic of the nine players who finished the game as they almost pulled off an astounding fightback.

Newlands Park also kept up their 100 per cent record with a 6-0 win at 10-man Westover Wasps.

Man of the match Dan Freer fired in a hat-trick for Park, while Jack Ramos, Jordan Mintoft and Liam Mancrief also netted.

Wasps boss Jamie Heritage said: “I have to give the man of the match award to all 10 of my players as they were a credit to the club and never stopped working against a very good Newlands side.”

The Wasps are looking for more players, for their first or reserves in the third division, so anyone interested in helping out can call Heritage on 07518597022.

A five-star display from striker Danny Glendinning helped Seamer Sports to a 7-3 win at Sleights.

Glendinning opened the scoring with an excellent 18-yard strike from an acute angle, and doubled their lead when Ali Caw slotted home a fine finish.

Sleights refused to buckle and pulled a goal back when joint player-boss Ed Turner fired in after a right-wing cross, then levelled shortly after, Rob

Ingham forcing the ball into the net after a deflection following Billy Graham’s break, the visitors’ Jake Moore punished for some sluggish defending.

Seconds later Seamer regained the lead when a well-flighted free-kick from Caw was headed in by debutant Mark Vasey, making it 3-2 at the break.

A superb free-kick from Charlie Smith brought the scores level once again, but from then on it was the Glendinning show as he banged in four more goals to confirm the win.

Graham was named as the Sleights man of the match while Glendinning was the clear winner of the Seamer star man award.

Filey Town claimed their first win of the season, claiming a 4-1 success at Cayton Corinthians.

Darren Clough opened the scoring for Dave Brannan’s side after latching onto a fine ball over the top and then doubled the lead before half-time with a superb overhead kick.

Cayton should have pulled a goal back but Luke Foster missed a penalty, Chris Weetman and Tom Venner also missing good chances.

After the interval the hosts did pull a goal back when Dave Tonks’ clearance struck Harry Holden and he slotted the ball home.

Town soon restored their two-goal lead with a Liam Sugden effort and completed the win with a Ricky Tomlinson strike after he reacted quickest to a rebound.

Clough was the Town man of the match while his fellow striker Josh Venner earned the plaudits for Cayton.

