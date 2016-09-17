SATURDAY LEAGUE: Under par Pier see off Seamer

Champions West Pier continued their solid start to the defence of their title with a 6-2 win at Seamer.

The Division One title favourites weren't anywhere near their best, but five goals from new signing Sean Exley made the difference for Andy Spivey's West Pier side against a Seamer side who battled hard throughout.

Exley opened the scoring after 25 minutes before Danny Glendinning levelled matters up for the hosts.

Three more goals for Exley in the space of 10 first-half minutes handed Pier the initiative and a 4-1 half-time lead.

Although Glendinning struck to make it 4-2 after the break, Exley's fifth and a Sam Garnett goal rounded off the victory for Pier, altough their manager wasn't impressed by their performance.

"6-2 probably flattered us," said Spivey.

"I was a bit disappointed by the overall performance and Seamer gave us a few anxious moments."

Newlands kept pace with Pier after a 2-1 win in a hard-fought contest against Hunmanby United.

After a goalless first half, United took the lead when Dave Wedge fired in.

A rare Kile Fields strike from 25 yards out levelled matters up, and Shaun Mancrief's side took the points when Drew McCoubrey turned and fired in after 70 minutes.

Boss Mancrief singled out centre-back Jordan Mintoft and midfielder Jack Hakings as his side's star men, while Leigh Franks shone for United.

Sleights claimed their first win under new bosses Sam Leadley and Ed Upson after beating Cayton 3-1.

Sleights' three summer signings, Jack Henshaw, Joe Hugill and debutant Harry Purves found the net for the hosts, while defender Adam Entwistle took the man of the match award.

The hosts led 2-0 before Jake McAleese gave Corinthians hope, but a late strike gave the Whitby side some breathing space.

Filey Town were 3-1 winners at home to Whitby Fishermen.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break, but a Darren Clough penalty levelled matters up for Dave Brannan's side.

Liam Sugden then stabbed the ball home after a melee in the box, before Clough was crudely upended in the box and dusted himself down to slot home his second and Town's third from the spot to complete the victory.

Boss Brannan singled out defender Ben Briggs afterwards, but was happy with his side's performance.

Duchess and FC Rosette couldn't be separated after a 10-goal thriller in Division Two.

Al Wray's penalty put Rosette ahead before Ian Laing levelled up.

Wray slid home another pen to make it 2-1 to Rosette before Liam Mintoft's stunning strike from long range handed the away side a 3-1 half-time lead.

Duchess improved after the break and two quick goals from Laing handed the hosts parity at 3-3.

The home side's keeper then made two blunders to hand Rosette a 5-3 lead.

First he picked up a back-pass and Wray fired in from the resulting in-direct free-kick.

The Duchess gloveman was then unable to keep out Wray's free-kick as the Rosette man wrapped up his hat-trick.

Two JP Watson strikes salvaged a point for the hosts, and they almost won it late on, only for veteran keeper Daz Palmer to make a superb save to keep it at 5-5.

Two Tommy Adams goals handed Seamer Reserves a 2-0 win against Goalsports.

Mike Grayshan spurned two glorious chances for the away side early on, and they were made to pay when Adams slotted in after 20 minutes after a superb assist from Mark Barber.

The same two players teamed up again in the second half to hand Seamer the win, Barber crossing for Adam to net his second.

Joint-boss Matty Dawson singled out Adams, Josh Lewis and Dan Jewitt as his side's star men.

Cayton Reserves and West Pier Reserves shared the points after a 1-1 draw.

Wayne Johns handed Cayton the lead, but Rich Tolliday's strike sealed a point for Jonny McGough's side, who had keeper Rich Curtis in fine form.

In the only game to go ahead in Division Three, title favourites Itis Itis Rovers smashed Seamer 3rds 9-2.

Midfielder Curtis Rose smashed in four goals for Mikey Barker's side, while Luke Jones also bagged a brace.

Their other goals came from Ellis Wilson, Sam Broadbent and Josh Young, who scored the goal of the game from 35 yards out.

Edgehill 3rds' clash with Fishburn Park Reserves was called off as there was no referee available.