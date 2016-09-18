SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel maintain flying start with Tavern victory

Second Division newcomers Angel Athletic continued their superb start in their debut season with an 8-2 win at Crown Tavern.

The Division Two pacesetters made it three wins from three as they battled back after Tavern took a 1-0 lead to take an 8-2 victory, super-sub Benny Davis notching four from the bench to put a gloss on the scoreline for Angel.

A goalkeeping error from experienced stopper Scott Wardman, who took too long on the ball and was tackled by a Tavern player and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Angel responded and were level at the break, Chris Weetman heading in their equaliser.

Dan Jones' side improved after the break and Neil Thomas quickly made it 2-1 before goals from Jackson Jowett, a 30-yard thunderbolt, and Joe Gallagher, put them in control at 4-1.

Tavern hit back for 4-2, but super-sub Davis turned the game on its head by smashing in four after being brought on, rounding things off at 8-2.

Jones singled out four-goal hero Davis and centre-back Jordan Oliver as his side's star men.

Fellow newcomers Ayton Reserves picked up their first win of their maiden campaign, beating Scarborough Campus 3-1.

Steven Frederiksen's side also had to battle back after going behind as Campus started the stronger of the teams as the hosts also had a goal disallowed after opening the scoring.

Niko Dunn latched onto a long punt forward from keeper Shaun Dolan and finished well to ensure Ayton were level at half-time.

Chances were at a premium after the break and it looked like it was heading for a draw until goals from Richard Howes and a late own goal from Luke Dunn's cross handed them a 3-1 win.

Frederiksen singled out centre-back Jamie Heritage as his side's star man.

Newlands Reserves and Trafalgar Reserves shared the points after a 2-2 draw.

The hosts had to battle back from behind on two occasions to take a point, Zak Hansen's sublime lob cancelling out Luke Jones' opener.

Liam Rackham headed Traf's second string back in front, but Ryan Link's stunning long-range strike sealed a point for Liam Mintoft's side, but they were indebted to keeper Jack Ramos, who saved Sam Pickard's last minute penalty to ensure they took a share of the spoils.

Fylingdales Reserves edged out Scalby by a 1-0 scoreline.

Winger Sam Bailey scored the only goal of the game for Neil Purves side in the first half, who missed a host of chances to add to their tally against their youthful visitors, who were always in the contest at 1-0.

Roscoes Bar and Cayton shared the spoils after a 10-goal thriller in Division One.

Right-winger Graeme Farrah smashed in a hat-trick for Roscoes, with Mark Kenyon and Andy Noon bagging their other goals, while Cayton's Danny Collins and Brad Marshall bagged doubles and Jon Best also found the back of the net.

Roscoes player-boss Lee Paterson singled out hat-trick hero Farrah, Kenyon and Jamie Wray as his side's standout performers.

A Luke Delve trebble fired Jamie Towse's West Pier side to a 6-3 success at Ayton.

Pier led 4-1 at half-time and despite a second half fightback from Mark Plumpton's side, Cameron Dobson's double and a Rob Speight strike ensured Pier took the victory.

Kieron Friett bagged twice for Ayton and Macauley Youngson also scored.

Newlands hammered a depleted Heslerton side 9-1.

Kile Fields started and finished a flowing team move to hand them a 1-0 lead at the break, before second-half hat-tricks from Drew McCoubrey and Danny Glendinning and goals from Dan Friett and sub Liam Mancrief ensured a dominant victory for Joe Hakings' side.