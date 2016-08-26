Sunday League: Promoted trio handed tough opening games

The Scarborough News Sunday League gets underway on Sunday September 4 and the sides promoted into the top flight have been handed tough starts.

Cayton travel to champions Trafalgar, Roscoes Bar host Newlands and FILO are on the road at West Pier on the first day of the season.

The other promoted side Ayton play Trafalgar at home on Sunday September 11 in their first match back in Division One.

There are several newcomers to the league for the 2015/16 campaign, and two of them meet each other on the first day of the season as heavily-fancied Angel travel to Ayton Reserves.

Scalby’s new Sunday League side open up at Scarborough Campus looking to make a strong start to the season.

Ayton Reserves have received a boost going into their maiden campaign in the league after gaining sponsorship from Missprint Ltd.

The newly-formed ink and toner firm have bought the Division Two side a new kit for the season.

Joint-manager Steven Frederiksen said: “Thank you to Missprint Ltd for their generous contribution towards our new kits for the season.”

Sunday September 4

Division 1

Fylingdales v Heslerton

Roscoes Bar v Newlands

West Pier v FILO

Trafalgar v Cayton

Division 2

Scarborough Campus v Scalby

Ayton Res v Angel

Trafalgar Res v Fylingdales Res

Newlands Res v Crown Tavern

Sunday September 11

Division 1

West Pier v Heslerton

Ayton v Trafalgar

Fylingdales v Cayton

Roscoes Bar v FILO

Division 2

Crown Tavern v Scarborough Campus

Newlands Res v Fylingdales Res

Trafalgar Res v Ayton Res

Angel v Scalby

