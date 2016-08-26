Sunday League: Promoted trio handed tough opening games

The Scarborough News Sunday League gets underway on Sunday September 4 and the sides promoted into the top flight have been handed tough starts.
Cayton travel to champions Trafalgar, Roscoes Bar host Newlands and FILO are on the road at West Pier on the first day of the season.
The other promoted side Ayton play Trafalgar at home on Sunday September 11 in their first match back in Division One.
There are several newcomers to the league for the 2015/16 campaign, and two of them meet each other on the first day of the season as heavily-fancied Angel travel to Ayton Reserves.
Scalby’s new Sunday League side open up at Scarborough Campus looking to make a strong start to the season.
Ayton Reserves have received a boost going into their maiden campaign in the league after gaining sponsorship from Missprint Ltd.
The newly-formed ink and toner firm have bought the Division Two side a new kit for the season.
Joint-manager Steven Frederiksen said: “Thank you to Missprint Ltd for their generous contribution towards our new kits for the season.”
Sunday September 4
Division 1
Fylingdales v Heslerton
Roscoes Bar v Newlands
West Pier v FILO
Trafalgar v Cayton
Division 2
Scarborough Campus v Scalby
Ayton Res v Angel
Trafalgar Res v Fylingdales Res
Newlands Res v Crown Tavern
Sunday September 11
Division 1
West Pier v Heslerton
Ayton v Trafalgar
Fylingdales v Cayton
Roscoes Bar v FILO
Division 2
Crown Tavern v Scarborough Campus
Newlands Res v Fylingdales Res
Trafalgar Res v Ayton Res
Angel v Scalby
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.