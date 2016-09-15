CYCLING: James impresses in Hull time trial

Saturday saw Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club riders once again competing near Hull on the A63 on the V718 course.

Conditions differed throughout the field, but the wind was in the right direction and the day produced record-breaking rides from the large field.

Second place went to former Paragon rider and now professional rider, James Gullen, of Team Pedal Heaven.

James also broke the completion record and recorded 17 minutes nine seconds, again a brilliant ride, but the event was won by fellow pro Marcin Bialobloccki ,of Team One Pro Cycling,in a new competition time of 16 minutes 32 seconds.

This course is now the fastest 10-mile course in the country, and, with the right conditions is producing faster and faster times.

This was reflected in the other rides with a large proportion of the field recording times under 20 minutes, which equates to averaging 30 mph.

Paragon’s Rob Grainger produced his best ever 10-mile time of 20 minutes 43 seconds, a result he was over the moon with, and has worked hard all season to achieve.

SPCC rider Ray Gullen, who is James’ father, also had a fantastic ride, with a time of 21:30.

Team YHT rider Daryl Maffey, also produced a pb time of 20:19.

Simon Ward, meanwhile, was racing in Team Swift’s charity 25-mile time-trial.

Conditions were fair and Ward raced well to beat his previous PB and record a great time of 54:28.

On Sunday seven riders got up for the 8am start for the Brompton 10-mile time trial.

With the racing calendar thinning out as the season comes to close, this is still a fast course on the day.

The weather made the return leg from Seamer tough going with a headwind.

First rider back was Maffey in a course pb of 22:21.

Second spot went to Paragon rider Chris Brown in a respectable 24:23. Third place went to long time Paragon rider Mick Storey, 66, in a great time of 25:03.

This was only Storey’s second race of this year, as he devotes much of his time helping the club and timekeeping the races , so other riders can race.

The remaining times were; Paul Warters 25:50, Robin Stephenson 25:53, Barrie Cappleman 25:58 and Jimmy Morrison 29:13.

Thanks go to Elaine Ward and John Tillotson for timekeeping.

The next race is on Sunday at Burton Fleming, there is only a couple more club events to go now, and helpers are always appreciated to turn out and assist.