Rhodes battles back for draw with dangerous Backhouse

Scarborough's George Rhodes Jnr was forced to dig deep to take a draw against the dangerous Steven Backhouse at Barnsley Metrodome tonight.

Rhodes, fighting as a pro for the fifth time, came up against a game opponent in Backhouse, who came out of the blocks sharper and was immediately hunting a second stoppage win in the space of a month.

Rhodes rams home a left hand on Backhouse

The Scarborough man had to withstand two heavy left hook's to flush on the chin and an overhand right as the Manchester man started the more aggressive and sharper of the two.

The opening exchanges of the second round followed the pattern of the first round, with Backhouse landing the heavier, more eye-catching shots, but Rhodes the sharper to the jab.

Rhodes started to dictate the tempo slightly more off his crisp, accurate jab, but yet again was caught on numerous occasions by Backhouse's big shots over the top of the Scarborough welterweight's leaky defence.

The third round was Rhodes' as he was the slicker of the two, ramming home his jab and now starting to follow that work up with combinations to head and body, effectively shifting his jab downstairs to keep his man at bay.

Rhodes' defence was again his undoing at the end of the round as Backhouse fired over another big counter left-hook to potentially catch the eye of the referee Howard Foster.

Backhouse, clearly tiring by the fourth round, slowed and Rhodes engaged a little more, firing home the occasional overhand right of his own.

Both were trading big shots to try and steal the decision, and with Rhodes more than likely taking the fourth and final round, Foster raised both hands and declared a 38-38 draw.

