YCH Golf Day is a smash hit

The fourth annual Yorkshire Coast Homes (YCH) charity golf day took place at Scarborough’s South Cliff Golf Club, raising a mighty £6,000 for local and national charities.

The event, sponsored again by MJ Builders, and supported by Morrisons and a wide range of other local businesses and partners, exceeded last year’s YCH golf day record total by a massive £2,000.

Every penny collected from the event goes to the company’s Staff Charity Fund, the contents of which are distributed annually among a number of local and national causes chosen by YCH employees.

Eighteen teams, representing groups and organisations from all around the country, took part in the Texas Scramble event, with 80 players of mixed experience and ability competing for a range of glittering prizes.

This year’s winners were the team from Yorwaste, with second place honours going to local insurance brokers Bluefin and Tunstall Healthcare ending the day in third place.

Also up for grabs were prizes for the longest drive on the 18th hole, two nearest the pin competitions and a great fun chipping competition held at the Halfway House.

The players relaxed after their rounds with complementary drinks and a hot buffet, followed by a lively prize presentation by YCH chief executive Shaun Tymon.

Event organiser, Yorkshire Coast Homes’ risk and assurance manager Andy Turner said, “The Yorkshire Coast Homes Annual Golf Day is growing year upon year.

“It’s really pleasing to have raised this amount of money at an event which has become a brilliant illustration of the increasing number of very generous people who are eagerly supporting our fundraising and community initiatives.

“Planning is already under way for the 2017 Golf Day which will take place on August 24 and we’re hoping it will be even more successful than this year.”