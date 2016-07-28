The Esk Valley Theatre presents the Willy Russell classic Educating Rita this summer in Glaisdale, near Whitby.

Frank, a whisky-loving middle-aged English tutor seems to be drinking himself towards oblivion when his world is rocked by the arrival of Rita, a working-class girl from Liverpool.

She bursts in to Frank’s world with a raw energy and a hunger to be ‘educated’ that takes Frank by surprise.

He starts to teach her but is soon questioning the value of his efforts, as we the audience starts to wonder who is receiving the greater lesson, the pupil or the teacher?

Voted best comedy of 1980, Esk Valley Theatre is presenting an updated version of this funny, thought-provoking play.

The two-handed play was filmed with Michael Caine as Frank and Julie Walters as Rita who also played the role on stage. Maureen Lipman was also in the film.

The Esk Valley cast is Ian Crowe as Frank and Amy Spencer as Rita and the play will be directed by Mark Stratton.

It runs at Esk Valley Theatre, Glaisdale, Whitby, from August Thursday 11 to Saturday September 3.

Performances are daily at 7.3opm with 2.30pm matinees on Saturday August 13 and 20, Thursday August 18 and 25 and September 1 and Tuesday August 23 and 30.

Bookings and information on 01947 897587.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Educating Rita heading for Esk Valley Theatre, Glaisdale Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...