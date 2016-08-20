Exhibit of the Week: Eden Camp Museum, Malton: Goldfish and Caterpillar Club artefacts

Companies that manufactured parachutes, life jackets and dinghies were responsible for saving the lives of thousands of Aircrew and Navy personnel during World War Two. Servicemen who were saved by them could then potentially be eligible to join two exclusive clubs – the Caterpillar Club and the Goldfish Club.

The Caterpillar Club was founded by Leslie Irvin of the Irvin Airchute Co., in 1922, after the parachutes he designed saved the lives of two stricken airmen at McCook Field in Ohio. From then on, all people whose lives were saved by parachute after bailing from disabled aircraft were eligible to become members. The motto of the club – “life depends on a silken thread” – was more relevant than ever during World War Two, in which air warfare played a significant role.

The huge number of bail outs meant that the club’s worldwide membership increased dramatically from 4,000 to 34,000 between 1939 and 1945, which included an estimated 13,000 RAF personnel who applied for club membership from Prisoner of War camps, having parachuted successfully from damaged aircraft over enemy territory. Potential members were required to provide evidence of the incident to the parachute manufacturer, and once approved, were issued with a club membership card and a caterpillar pin badge.

Since their invention, it is estimated that Irvin parachutes have saved approximately 100,000 lives. During and after the war period other parachute manufacturers were inspired to issue their own caterpillar pins and plaques. The name of the club refers to the silk threads used to make original parachutes, and that the caterpillar is symbolic of the silk worm, which uses a silk thread when it descends to the ground.

The Goldfish Club was created for servicemen whose lives had been saved by a life jacket or dinghy after having to bail out over the sea. It was formed in 1942 by Charles Robertson, the Chief Draftsman of PB Cow & Co., a rubber and plastic engineering company which developed and produced Mae West life jackets and rubber dinghies.

After conducting research on the company’s products and meeting many men who gratefully owed their lives to the equipment, Robertson had the idea of establishing a club for those who had survived a successful wartime ditching, so that members could meet and exchange experiences. PB Cow financially backed the club, and it was named the Goldfish Club; ‘Gold’ for the value of life, and ‘Fish’ for the sea. Waterproof membership cards were issued, along with a winged goldfish pin badge.

News of the club rapidly spread and membership requests came in from Allied Aircrew and Navy personnel of all nationalities. RAF Intelligence often ran checks on applications, to make sure that no official secrets were revealed in the ditching reports. Uniform regulations meant that the badges could not be worn as part of the uniform, so they were worn on life jackets and under the pockets of battle dress. Posthumous membership was granted to those who had survived a ditching but had died later. Similarly to the Caterpillar Club, Goldfish Club membership was applied for by Prisoners of War still in the hands of the enemy, and their membership cards and badges were issued to their families until their return. By the end of the war the Goldfish Club had over 9,000 members.

Both the Goldfish Club and the Caterpillar Club are still in existence today, and still accept eligible members from across the world. An active branch of the Caterpillar Club has its annual meeting in Blackpool, with approximately 70 members. The Goldfish Club continues to meet annually and currently has a worldwide membership of 500, with the aim to “...keep alive the spirit of comradeship arising from mutual experience of members surviving coming down in the drink’’.

