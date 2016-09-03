Exhibit of the Week: Leech Aquarium – Ryedale Folk Musuem

As you begin your visit to Ryedale Folk Museum, stop to look in the window of the Chemist’s shop. Among the pills and potions of a bygone age is a beautiful glass jar which would grace anyone’s sideboard. But this jar had a more gruesome purpose. It is a Leech Aquarium. The greyish tone of the glass indicates the addition of lead during the manufacture and this suggests that it was made no earlier than 1760 - 70. The swirls which can be seen in the glass show that it is a blown vessel rather than moulded.

The most common surviving leech jars are ceramic and highly decorated. In the middle of the 19th century many of these jars were purchased purely for decorative purposes and were often bought by the druggists in sets of three: one labelled ‘Leeches’; one labelled ‘Tamarind’ and one labelled ‘Honey’.

The glass aquarium has a narrow neck with a wide rim. To prevent the escape of the medicinal leeches, the opening would be closed using muslin or linen stretched tightly over the hole and securely tied around the neck. The highly valued leeches were kept in the aquarium in clean water which was changed frequently.

The use of leeches as a way of treating a wide variety of health problems dates back at least to the Roman period. The Latin name for a medicinal leech is hirudo medicinalis. Leeches were applied to the area of the body according to the type of illness being suffered. Interestingly, doctors even became known as ‘Leeches’ because the possession of leeches were thought to be a sufficient qualification to practise medicine! The leeches were associated with curing ailments and so were handled with respect rather than distaste.

Leeches are segmented creatures closely related to earthworms. So, how does it work? The leech has a sucker-like mouth which conceals three projections. These are the jaws and are equipped with a row of minute sharp teeth. An incision is made with a gently rocking motion which normally goes undetected by the host. So that there can be a free flow of blood, the leech’s saliva contains an anti-coagulant called hirudin which disperses clotted blood. It also contains a chemical which dilates veins and possibly an anaesthetic to evade detection. The anti-coagulant carries on working as the blood is drained. Clotted blood would inhibit its flow through the leech’s crop. It is thought that the leech’s gut contains a unique bacterium which prevents the growth of other bacteria and this stops the ingested blood from putrefying as it is slowly digested.

Historically, it was believed that many physical and psychological conditions could be resolved by blood-letting. Bruising and inflammation was frequently alleviated by the application of several leeches to the damaged area for about twenty minutes after which the leeches, bloated with blood, dropped off or were encouraged to release their grip by sprinkling with salt on the area in question. Even today leeches are used to aid healing by preventing clotting and maintain blood flow after plastic surgery or to help to heal deep wounds where it is essential that the injury heals from the base.

The use of leeches was so wide-spread that in 1824 England imported 5 million leeches from Australia. They were packed in moist hessian bags with clay and vegetation and shipped from Melbourne to England. The Australian leech closely resembles the European leech. A company in South Wales now breeds and exports leeches all over the world to researchers and micro-surgeons.

However interesting you find the leech jar and the Chemist’s Shop, keep going up the museum site to see all the other fascinating buildings filled with objects of a bygone age.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Exhibit of the Week: Leech Aquarium – Ryedale Folk Musuem Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...