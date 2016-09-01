Howard Croft column: Circumstance and good manners of writing

Since the publication in book form of a collection of articles from this column, which has been a success, albeit a modest one, contributing funds to the Ryedale Book Festival, two questions have been put to me. Will there be a second volume and isn’t it time that I gave up writing the column?

The first is the more easily dealt with. Although there is enough material for another book, almost enough for two, there will not be a second volume. Sales of the first have exceeded our expectations, but it is likely that many who bought copies did so primarily because they were attracted to the idea of contributing to a cause of which they approved. Another “appeal” would be unlikely to be as successful as the first.

I know that there are readers who have disliked some of the things that I have written, perhaps because they disapprove of a light-hearted approach to serious matters. This or that is not a joking matter, as my mother used to say. Some, I suspect, find self-mockery and self-deprecation, both of which I indulge in, incomprehensible. They have an easy solution – don’t read what I write. As long as my arthritic old fingers can hit the keys and my rheumy old eyes focus on the page I shall carry on in the only way I know how.

While it is true that there are some things that will not bear the weight of a joke – child abuse and rape are cases in point – there are others that can slip in and out of that category according to changing circumstances or changed times. Joking about death is fine, but not in the presence of the bereaved – the circumstance and good manners are our guide.

Jewish humour is now tricky. Jewish jokes can be extremely funny, as anyone who has read The Joys of Yiddish by Leo Rosten will know. When I was at Hull Grammar School there was a large number of Jews among the boys, boys who could be seen during the winter months sloping off early in order to get home for Sabbath before darkness fell. We would tease them for being allowed this concession, they would taunt us because we were not. Any incidents of anti-Semitism, and I personally witnessed few, would be robustly dealt with. In those post war years many of our teachers had served during the war and had a very uncomfortable time of it; they had strong views on the matter.

Not many years ago I attended a memorial event following the death of a friend, a renowned Jewish psychiatrist (a stock figure of fun) and at that event I heard several hilarious jokes, mostly of the self-deprecating sort, about anxious tailors and hypochondriac doctors, that kind of thing. But I also heard something else, which surprised me – uncertainty about the future and the possibility that they might have to move on, and uncertainty about where they might go. New York seemed popular. They, the family and friends, had sensed something that I had not, I suppose because they were more sensitive than me; many spoke of family members who had died in concentration camps.

Things now seem to be bubbling to the surface. The emergence of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party is very worrying; much more so is the failure of the Party’s leadership to confront it.

On a personal note, my mother when she left school took a job as an assistant in a greengrocery owned by a Jewish family, the Tallimans. She got to know the family well and after a while used to nip around to their house on the Sabbath to put coal on their fire and perform other tasks forbidden to them. On one occasion she “witnessed” circumstantial evidence of adultery, a staged event common at the time, and her testimony in due course was used in court to secure a divorce.

I never met anyone from the Talliman family. My mother gave up work to start a family, but I know that she kept in touch in a vague way. Christmas cards, oddly. When my mother died, many years later when I would have been in my late thirties, to my surprise several Tallimans showed up at her funeral, and to greater surprise knew quite a lot about me.

Apart from their right to duck out of school early, as a boy I also envied those Jewish schoolboys their Sabbath routine, like having Christmas every week, but without Santa. Not a club you can join, unfortunately.

