Howard Croft column: No escaping outlandish fiction of The Archers

What is it about The Archers that attracts such utter devotion from some and lofty disdain among others? It is the Marmite of wireless programmes and it seems to divide families. I am in the disdain camp and Mrs Croft believes that it is about real people, some of whom she admires and some she loathes. The current object of her furious loathing is a character called Rob. If I tell her that “Rob” is just an actor earning a crust she looks at me as if I am trying to excuse a wife beater.

Although I have never been a fan of the Ambridge set and I have avoided listening to the programme since I left home and took control of my own airwaves, I am aware of the goings on. There is no real escape because the devotees talk of little else and the programme is discussed on other wireless programmes; tune in to Woman’s Hour, a programme I otherwise very much admire, and there it is, a bunch of experts on spousal abuse raking over the ashes of this outlandish fiction.

This is a soap opera that should have been put to sleep decades ago, but quite the reverse has happened – there has been a phenomenon called Archers-creep. Back in the day (notice my grasp of the modern idiom) the episodes aired five days a week, were then repeated the following day, and repeated a third time in the omnibus edition. Quite enough you might think, but now I am told that there is a sixth episode, also repeated twice. Has everyone at the BBC gone mad?

This week abused wife, “Helen”, now the accused, will go on trial for very reasonably sticking a bread knife in the belly of her abuser, “Rob”, who nearly died. You have been warned. I am thinking of checking into a hotel for the duration of the trial. I know what the outcome will be – “Helen” will get off because “Rob’s” true nature will be dramatically revealed when he loses control in court and kidnaps the entire jury and abuses them all. All will be revealed.

Now, back in the real world, I have been shown by my son Edward copies of his children’s school reports, probably in violation of the Data Protection Act, also known as the Jobsworth’s Charter. Imogen’s is short; it is the end of her first year after all, but it was very good. I was not surprised to see that they both received excellent reports. I won’t bore you with details as I am sure that you are far too busy admiring the achievements of the junior members of your own families to have time for mine.

But what I was surprised by was the report itself – all nine pages of it, with hundreds of words in free text boxes. In my day there were no written reports at all from primary schools and secondary school reports consisted of a single sheet, with little room for comments, which were necessarily brief. “Fair”, “fair only”, “no improvement”, “quite good” were the gnomic remarks to which it was difficult for parents to attach much real meaning. That may have been the intention.

Compare that with this. “Archie is an able and enthusiastic mathematician with a secure understanding of the place value of numbers up to 100,000” – like I know what this means. It goes on, “He is able to use the grid method and also compact multiplication and also divides accurately using the chunking method”. The chunking method? What is going on here? When I was at school the chunking method was a way of unfairly dividing up a pie in the dining hall so that the older boys got the biggest slices.

There is also a box for the pupil’s comments, something we would never have been trusted with in my day. I would certainly have commented on my geography teacher’s warty face, given the opportunity. Not Archie’s style, however. He wrote, inter alia, “In English I am better at using adverbials and fronted adverbials”. Fronted adverbials? What is he talking about? Have I lived too long, or not long enough?

I hope that I have not given away too much of the game on The Archers front, by the way, but I thought that you would like to know it all ends well and we can all get back to worrying about the margins at the farm shop, silage problems and Joe Grundy’s shortness of breath. He is going to die, of course, but will probably linger on until Christmas.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Howard Croft column: No escaping outlandish fiction of The Archers Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...