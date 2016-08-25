Howard Croft column: Recovering from excesses of a birthday milestone

Mrs Croft’s milestone birthday is now behind us I am happy to say. The celebrations were as numerous as those enjoyed by Her Majesty the Queen and damned nearly as expensive, not that I resent that you understand.

The first celebration, on her actual birthday, involved just the two of us – a quiet dinner at home, cooked by me. It was my new signature dish, Steak Diane, cooked to perfection using the most expensive filet of beef my butcher could supply. Speaking for myself, it was a thoroughly good evening and compared with what was to come cost almost nothing.

The second a few days later, was held down south, a drive of 200 miles each way, so that’s seventy quid in petrol right there. The venue was daughter Helen’s garden where a huge tent with no sides had been erected by a gang of riggers from Harlow. The catering for thirty people was done by Master Chef runner-up Saira Hamilton, an old family friend, trading as the Small Aubergene. The food was excellent. Unfortunately, I failed to notice the menus on the table and mistook the barbecue roasted lamb for the main course and over-extended myself and rather missed out on the chicken which was.

There were two junior doctors in the party – how their names made it onto the guest list I cannot imagine – and I noticed that they set about the food like a pair of Arkansas hogs that had been neglected for a while. Hungry and exhausted from all that hanging about on picket lines outside hospitals probably. My grandchildren, Maggie and Oscar, were allowed to stay up late and they made the most of the evening, working the crowd like a couple of fairground con artists. My own participation was severely limited by the fact that, in my excitement as I prepared myself, I had jumped into the shower having left my hearing aids still tucked behind my ears like a pair of shy prawns, which as a result packed up completely. I doubt if I missed much.

Celebration three was much closer to home, in Pickering – a dinner for 12 at The White Swan, a favourite spot of mine for a number of reasons, not least of which is the fact that they don’t have piped music, these days an uncommon feature. When you wear hearing aids, especially those that have been through the shower a few times, absence of background music is essential. The lemon sole was outstanding, by the way.

The evening was enhanced by the fact that we had been given a private room, which avoided the possibility of gaping strangers staring enviously at our excesses. I recommend this when you are pushing the boat out on such occasions.

The following morning Mrs Croft and I rose early and, in spite of feeling a bit delicate, made straight for our bolt hole in Sewerby to recuperate. Our first port of call, after an afternoon snoozing, was Sewerby Fisheries, another favourite, and like The White Swan free of piped music. The haddock was, as usual, outstanding. A family, with whom we are on good terms, recently made use of our bolt hole and I urged them not only to visit this chippie, but also to make themselves known there as friends of ours. They did visit, twice, but were too shy to make themselves known. A pity – they would probably have been given extra batter scraps.

In among all this feverish excitement about a pretty unremarkable birthday achievement I managed a day at York races. I backed one of Richard Fahey’s two horses in the final race. The one I didn’t back romped home in first place, a fitting conclusion to a dismal afternoon on the betting front.

However, I had a unique experience on the crowded train home; a young woman offered me her seat. I suppose the future will feature moments like this more and more often. I thanked her warmly, persuaded her to remain seated, assuring her that I am not as old or as dilapidated as I look, that I can still go to the toilet on my own and so on. As I left the train I found myself next to her on the platform, renewed my thanks for her kindness and suggested that she keep an eye out for me from now on. Things can only get worse and I may need her seat one day.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Howard Croft column: Recovering from excesses of a birthday milestone Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...