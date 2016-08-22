Picture of the Week: Hot Border at Helmsley Walled Garden

Our popular weekly feature spotlights pictures taken by camera club members in Ryedale.
Colin Dilcock, of Kirkbymoorside Camera Club, took this picture. He said: “The view shows the spectacular Hot Border at the Helmsley Walled Garden with the castle ruins in the distance. Taken on a glorious day in July.”
Kirkbymoorside and District Camera Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Moorside Bar and Club (formerly known as The British Legion Club), Shaw Drive, Kirkbymoorside, at 7.30pm.
New members of all standards are very welcome.
Visit www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk for more information.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.