Picture of the Week: Juvenile fur seal

Our popular weekly feature spotlights pictures taken by camera club members in Ryedale.

Harry Kingman, of Kirkbymoorside Camera Club, took this picture. He said: “This juvenile fur seal, sheltering in tussock grass, was taken on Prion Island, South Georgia. The island has been designated as a Specially Protected Area by the South Georgia Government, due to its rat-free status and breeding wandering albatrosses.”

Kirkbymoorside and District Camera Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Moorside Bar and Club (formerly known as The British Legion Club), Shaw Drive, Kirkbymoorside, at 7.30pm.

New members of all standards are very welcome.

Visit www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk for more information.

