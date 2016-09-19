Picture of the Week: P1 Super Stock weekend at Scarborough

Our popular weekly feature spotlights pictures taken by camera club members in Ryedale.

Barrie Tuck, of Kirkbymoorside Camera Club, took this picture. He said: “Taken at the P1 SuperStock weekend at Scarborough. With the smaller jet skis the driver stands up, the competition was very keen so there was the occasional spill adding to the excitement.”

Kirkbymoorside and District Camera Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Moorside Bar and Club (formerly known as The British Legion Club),

Shaw Drive, Kirk-bymoorside, at 7.30pm. New members of all standards are very welcome. Visit www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk for details.

