Picture of the Week: Temple of Hadrian, Ephesus, Turkey

Our popular weekly feature spotlights pictures taken by camera club members in Ryedale.

Joyce Kingman, of Kirkbymoorside Camera Club, took this picture. She said: “I have wanted to see the ruins of the ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey for many years and was thrilled to visit this spring, when the weather was perfect and the site not crowded. This image is of the restored Temple of Hadrian which was originally built before 138 AD.”

Kirkbymoorside and District Camera Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Moorside Bar and Club (formerly known as The British Legion Club), Shaw Drive, Kirkbymoorside, at 7.30pm.

New members of all standards are very welcome.

Visit www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk for more information.

