Scarecrow Festival fun for all the family

Cromford Mills is holding its annual Scarecrow Festival this weekend with plenty of fun for all the family.

Follow the scarecrow trail and meet the living scarecrows along the way. There will be a display of gorgeous owls and colourful, entertaining parrots, as well as donkey rides on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a selection of traditional games to play as well as drop-in craft workshops where you can make your own wooden spoon scarecrows.

Put on your dancing shoes and join the Scarecrow Ball with barn dancing throughout the afternoon, have a go ascending the climbing wall, browse the craft market selling a variety of handmade gifts, view a flotilla of model boats on the canal, enjoy horse-drawn boat trips,or have your face painted…and lots more!

If all this makes you feel hungry, head to Arkwright’s Café where there will be a selection of scarecrow themed dishes on the menu, as well as a barbecue and picnics to purchase.

The Scarecrow Festival at Cromford Mills is free, although there will be a small charge for some activities.